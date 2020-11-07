Duke's Michael Carter II: Key Players on UNC's Offense

Duke safety Michael Carter II knows that the Blue Devil defense has a big challenge in front of it, trying to stop all the playmakers on the North Carolina offense. UNC has Dyami Brown leading a group of wide receivers and two outstanding running backs in Michael Carter (no relation) and Javonte Williams. But it all starts with quarterback Sam Howell.

“They’ve got a really good quarterback, super accurate,” Carter II said. “He puts the ball where it needs to be and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s got dynamic receivers who can go up and get the ball but are also physical and get yards after catch. They have really explosive running backs that definitely break a lot of tackles and force a lot of missed tackles. On the def side of the ball, in order to be successful, we’ve got to tackle really well, be physical at the point of contact, get off blocks and win 50/50s. We know they’re going to take shots. We’ve just got to win one-on-ones on the outside and tackle well inside the tackles. I think we’ll be successful.”

Howell is a deadly passer, but he’s also dangerous running the ball.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Carter said, “probably a better athlete than some people give him credit for. He definitely forces a lot of missed tackles himself, trying to keep plays alive. He does a good job of that. The receivers do a good job of getting open when they see he’s in trouble. It’s definitely been a point of emphasis—scramble drill, just locking onto our defenders once you realize, ‘All right, the quarterback is running,’ because he’s going to keep plays alive with his feet, and he has the arm to get the ball anyplace on the field.”