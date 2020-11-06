Duke's Michael Carter on UNC, Sam Howell, Victory Bell

Duke is still smarting over the end of last season’s game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils threw a last-second interception in the end zone to surrender the Victory Bell, then players from both teams clashed when the Tar Heels went to the Duke sideline to retrieve the bell.

“It’s always been a very intense rivalry, ever since I’ve been here,” Duke safety Michael Carter II said. “Last year really hurt us a lot. With the way it ended, I think it definitely added extra fuel to a rivalry game that’s already super intense. I’m sure they know that. I’m sure they’re aware how it ended last year and how we feel about it. It’s going to be a good game. They’re going to come out with their best. We’re going to attempt to do the same.”

A win over the Tar Heels would be a major step forward for the 2-5 Blue Devils.

“For our season, I think it would just mean we stayed the course. We didn’t stray away from our habits, how we operate around here,” Carter said. “We stayed the course, did things the right way, and it corrected itself, and we’re back on track. We’re a really good football team.”

Carter and the rest of the Duke defense will need to keep UNC quarterback Sam Howell under wraps.

“He’s really good,” Carter said. “I think seeing him last year, even as a freshman, he made a lot of plays, a lot of great throws. He kept plays alive. I thought that was crazy to see from a freshman in his first year, just being that impressive off the bat. This year, he’s only grown in understanding how the college game operates. He’s even better, elevated his game. Just handling that is going to be a real challenge for us for sure.”