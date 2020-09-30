Duke Safety Michael Carter II on Virginia Tech

Duke faces Virginia Tech at home on Saturday as the Blue Devils try to turn around an 0-3 start to the 2020 season.

“I think most importantly, we’ve just got to practice like we play,” safety Michael Carter II said. “I think we did a good job of getting into that mindset (Tuesday)—practice like it’s a game. Every rep is a game rep. What you want to see on Saturday is ultimately what you get on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Just kind of put those game reps on film in practice so we’re ready to go Saturday.”

After playing three straight teams who were opening their season, Duke finally has an opponent who has game film available, after Virginia Tech beat NC State last week.

“The past few weeks, we haven’t really had much film on a lot of teams,” Carter said. “This week, now that we’ve seen them play, definitely focus on stopping the run, being physical, also being disciplined on the back end and defend explosives as well. They have dynamic receivers and tight ends who are great pass catchers. We can’t just sleep on that aspect of their game. Their backup quarterbacks did a really good job. They’ve got a good quarterback system in general.”

The Hokies missed nearly two dozen players who were quarantined last week. The Blue Devils don’t know which of those players will be coming back this week.

“They’re still the hard-playing, physical dynamic Virginia Tech team we see every year,” Carter said. “They’re a great team. We’ve got to prepare for them just like any other team that’s that caliber. I think we’ll be well-prepared to take on that challenge.”