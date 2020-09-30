SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Safety Michael Carter II on Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest

Duke faces Virginia Tech at home on Saturday as the Blue Devils try to turn around an 0-3 start to the 2020 season.

“I think most importantly, we’ve just got to practice like we play,” safety Michael Carter II said. “I think we did a good job of getting into that mindset (Tuesday)—practice like it’s a game. Every rep is a game rep. What you want to see on Saturday is ultimately what you get on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Just kind of put those game reps on film in practice so we’re ready to go Saturday.”

After playing three straight teams who were opening their season, Duke finally has an opponent who has game film available, after Virginia Tech beat NC State last week.

“The past few weeks, we haven’t really had much film on a lot of teams,” Carter said. “This week, now that we’ve seen them play, definitely focus on stopping the run, being physical, also being disciplined on the back end and defend explosives as well. They have dynamic receivers and tight ends who are great pass catchers. We can’t just sleep on that aspect of their game. Their backup quarterbacks did a really good job. They’ve got a good quarterback system in general.”

The Hokies missed nearly two dozen players who were quarantined last week. The Blue Devils don’t know which of those players will be coming back this week.

“They’re still the hard-playing, physical dynamic Virginia Tech team we see every year,” Carter said. “They’re a great team. We’ve got to prepare for them just like any other team that’s that caliber. I think we’ll be well-prepared to take on that challenge.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Game With Virginia Tech

Duke has scouting film on an opponent for the first time this season, but Virginia Tech has uncertainty regarding the 23 players quarantined due to COVID. David Cutcliffe isn't trying to guess who'll be back. He's preparing for them all.

ShawnKrest

Quarterback Change Not Likely For Duke This Week

Duke will make some changes on offense, but it doesn't appear it will include a new quarterback. David Cutcliffe reviewed film with the entire offense and plans to have more live hitting in practice to get them where they need to be.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: "There’s Nothing About Being 0-3 That We Dreamed We'd Be

Duke is 0-3, which came as a surprise to players and coaches. David Cutcliffe said that the team is feeling the stress of the slow start and the players need to pull together to help each other through.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II on Duke's Lack of Pass Rush Against UVA

After doing well in the first two games, Duke's pass rush couldn't put pressure on Virginia, getting just one sack in the loss. Chris Rumph explains what happened against the Cavs

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Luca Diamont

Duke had a three-way quarterback battle in the preseason and, three weeks later, may need to rethink the decision. Is it possible that the answer is outside of those three? We look at true freshman Luca Diamont in the final part of the four-part series

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chris Katrenick

In a multi-part series, we look at options for Duke at quarterback after the offense has struggled early in the season. Today, we check in on last year's backup, Chris Katrenick

ShawnKrest

Change at Duke Quarterback? David Cutcliffe Addresses the Position

Chase Brice has seven turnovers in two games. David Cutcliffe wasn't ready to announce a change immediately after the game, but he was concerned with Duke's ball security

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Gunnar Holmberg

With Chase Brice's struggles, is Gunnar Holmberg the answer for Duke? His mobility will be a plus behind a line that has struggled to protect Brice. But Holmberg's garbage-time series against Virginia didn't instill confidence

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chase Brice

At the end of camp, Chase Brice won Duke's starting quarterback job after a three-way competition. Three weeks later, it appears to be time to rethink things. In the first of a multi-part look at the candidates, we evaluate whether Brice is the answer

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong in Duke's Loss to Virginia

Duke led in the second half at Virginia but was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter to turn an early 10-point lead into a double-digit loss. David Cutcliffe breaks down what went wrong

ShawnKrest