Duke Misses on 2021 Running Back Roman Hemby

ShawnKrest

Duke continues to search for help at the running back position in the class of 2021. The Blue Devils’ search suffered another setback over the weekend when three-star running back Roman Hemby opted to play for Maryland.

The six-foot tall, 195-pound Hemby starred for Bel Air, Maryland’s John Carroll School. He’s rated the No. 1,722 prospect in the class by 247Sports, who has him as the No. 111 running back and No. 46 recruit in the state of Maryland. He had 1,400 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Hemby also played free safety for John Carroll, as well as kick returner. In the offseason, he ran track, specializing in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Hemby opted for the Terps over Duke and the rest of his final six, which included Appalachian State, NC State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Other Power Five schools to offer Hemby a scholarship included Boston College, Michigan State, Indiana, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Duke does not yet have a commitment from a running back in its 15-man class of 2021. The best bet for the Blue Devils appears to be Trent Davis, out of Attalla, Alabama’s Etowah High. Duke is currently the only Power Five and among a handful of FBS teams to offer him.

The Blue Devils are also looking at Clearwater, Florida’s Brendon Barrow, who is rated No. 8 among class of 2021 backs, according to SI All-American. Hopewell, Virginia’s Eric McDaniels and Pickerington and Ohio’s Nick Mosley are also options.

