Duke misses on 2021 Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Duke missed out on a top receiver target in the class of 2021 when Ahmari Huggins-Bruce committed to Louisville.

A 6-foot-1, 163-pound slot receiver from Dillon, South Carolina, Huggins-Bruce is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 91 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 549 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

In his junior year for Dillon HS, he has 50 catches for 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 19.9 yards per catch. That followed up on a 52-catch year with 930 yards and 11 scores.

He chose Louisville over Duke and Virginia Tech. All three had made his top 12, released in May. ACC rivals Georgia Tech, NC State and Pitt, along with Arkansas, TCU, West Virginia, Baylor, USC and Michigan State.

Huggins-Bruce began his football career as a quarterback, which gives him the big-picture vision and football IQ to always seem to be in the right spot. His highlight film is filled with plays where he helps his team move the chains and extend the drive, instead of focusing solely on deep balls.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have speed and playmaking ability. Many of his touchdown highlights start behind the line of scrimmage as he takes jet sweeps and wide receiver screens on long and winding paths to the end zone, breaking tackles and weaving around defenders.

Duke currently has two wide receiver commitments in its 12 member class of 2021: Trent Broadnax and Sahmir Hagans