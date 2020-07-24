Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed out on a pair of Sports Illustrated All-American candidates in the class of 2021 this week.

Edge rusher Christian Burkhalter committed to Oregon, and wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton committed to Virginia Tech, ending a pair of long-term Duke recruitments.

While many players have raked in offers over recent months, while players and coaches have been shut in at home due to the pandemic, Duke offered both Lofton and Burkhalter in 2019, extending a scholarship to Burkhalter in June of last year and to Lofton in December.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Burkhalter plays for Spanish Fort High School in Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s home state of Alabama. He had 92 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season and picked up 20 offers, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia, Michigan and Ohio State. Oregon offered him earlier this month and closed the deal quickly.

SIAA’s evaluation said of the three-star: “Burkhalter is a two-way talent with the frame to legitimately consider a tight end or defensive end spot within the Power Five ranks. He has grown most comfortable on defense as a hybrid edge prospect with pass-rushing prowess and some ability to drop in coverage. Focusing on technique at that spot is his best bet for playing time at the next level.”

Duke has one commitment from a defensive end in the class of 2021—SI All-American candidate Aaron Hall—but the Blue Devils are still looking to add to the pass rush.

Lofton is a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Fort Worth (Texas) North Side High. Virginia Tech and Duke were the first two teams to offer him. They’ve since been joined by two dozen schools, including Penn State, Colorado, Louisville and Mississippi State. He had more than 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year, adding 13 more scores rushing.

“Da’ Wain Lofton is a compact, smaller receiver with room to grow and improve his route tree to increase production. Displays short-area quickness, overall twitch, and quality top-end speed. He can be a valuable asset at the major Power 5 level if he becomes able to work the second and third level more effectively,” SIAA’s evaluation read.

Duke has a pair of receivers in the class of 2021 already.