BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

ShawnKrest

Duke missed out on a pair of Sports Illustrated All-American candidates in the class of 2021 this week.

Edge rusher Christian Burkhalter committed to Oregon, and wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton committed to Virginia Tech, ending a pair of long-term Duke recruitments.

While many players have raked in offers over recent months, while players and coaches have been shut in at home due to the pandemic, Duke offered both Lofton and Burkhalter in 2019, extending a scholarship to Burkhalter in June of last year and to Lofton in December.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Burkhalter plays for Spanish Fort High School in Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s home state of Alabama. He had 92 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season and picked up 20 offers, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia, Michigan and Ohio State. Oregon offered him earlier this month and closed the deal quickly.

SIAA’s evaluation said of the three-star: “Burkhalter is a two-way talent with the frame to legitimately consider a tight end or defensive end spot within the Power Five ranks. He has grown most comfortable on defense as a hybrid edge prospect with pass-rushing prowess and some ability to drop in coverage. Focusing on technique at that spot is his best bet for playing time at the next level.”

Duke has one commitment from a defensive end in the class of 2021—SI All-American candidate Aaron Hall—but the Blue Devils are still looking to add to the pass rush.

Lofton is a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Fort Worth (Texas) North Side High. Virginia Tech and Duke were the first two teams to offer him. They’ve since been joined by two dozen schools, including Penn State, Colorado, Louisville and Mississippi State. He had more than 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year, adding 13 more scores rushing.

“Da’ Wain Lofton is a compact, smaller receiver with room to grow and improve his route tree to increase production. Displays short-area quickness, overall twitch, and quality top-end speed. He can be a valuable asset at the major Power 5 level if he becomes able to work the second and third level more effectively,” SIAA’s evaluation read.

Duke has a pair of receivers in the class of 2021 already.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

Duke continues its search for a 2021 running back after Malachi Thomas committed to ACC Coastal Division rival Virginia Tech. Duke had made a late push for Thomas, offering after he'd already announced a top 10

ShawnKrest

by

djbmaven

Rakavius Chambers Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, in honor of his community service while at Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Duke senior running back Deon Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football

ShawnKrest

Marvin Bagley III, Justise Winslow Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

A pair of former Blue Devils will miss the NBA restart after getting injured during practice in the Bubble. Marvin Bagley III hurt his right foot and Justise Winslow suffered a hip injury, ending both players' seasons.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh, in his third and final season with the Blue Devils after transferring from Ohio State, has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list as one of the nation's top interior linemen

ShawnKrest

Duke's Victor Dimukeje Named to Nagurski Watch List

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the watch list for the Nagurski Award, given to the top defensive player in college. It's Dimukeje's third watch list of the preseason.

ShawnKrest

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on Planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff Games: Part 2 "We're Last to Know"

In the conclusion of our conversation with Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff Games during a pandemic, he discusses how little has been decided yet. "We're the tail on the dog, but we're not wagging anything. We're last to know"

ShawnKrest