Duke Names Five Team Captains for 2020

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe announced Sunday the five players who would serve as the Blue Devils’ team captains for the 2020 season.

The five returning lettermen, elected in a vote of teammates, are safety Michael Carter II, tight end Noah Gray, running back Deon Jackson, defensive end Chris Rumph II and center Jack Wohlabaugh.



Carter II, a 5-11, 190-pound senior safety, has played in 35 career games and compiled 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery. The Douglasville, Ga., native is a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and candidate for the William V. Campbell Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award.



Gray, 6-4, 240-pound senior tight end, was a second team All-America selection in 2019 and, in 38 career games, has 76 receptions for 663 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, The Leominster, Mass., native led Duke and all ACC tight ends with 51 pass receptions.



Jackson, a 6-0, 220-pound senior running back, has amassed 1,585 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 365 carries in addition to catching 51 passes for 449 yards and four scores in 37 games. The Atlanta, Ga., native, who earned All-ACC honors in 2018, enters the season ranking 19th on Duke's career rushing chart.



Rumph II, a 6-4, 235-pound redshirt junior defensive end, has played in 25 contests while recording 72 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 quarterback pressures. The Gainesville, Fla., product earned All-America honors a season ago after posting 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.



Wohlabaugh, a 6-4, 305-pound center, has played in 22 career games with 18 starts and earned All-ACC honors last season. The Akron, Ohio, native is out of action indefinitely after suffering a knee injury last week.





