SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Names Five Team Captains for 2020

ShawnKrest

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe announced Sunday the five players who would serve as the Blue Devils’ team captains for the 2020 season.

The five returning lettermen, elected in a vote of teammates, are safety Michael Carter II, tight end Noah Gray, running back Deon Jackson, defensive end Chris Rumph II and center Jack Wohlabaugh.

Carter II, a 5-11, 190-pound senior safety, has played in 35 career games and compiled 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery. The Douglasville, Ga., native is a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and candidate for the William V. Campbell Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award.

Gray, 6-4, 240-pound senior tight end, was a second team All-America selection in 2019 and, in 38 career games, has 76 receptions for 663 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, The Leominster, Mass., native led Duke and all ACC tight ends with 51 pass receptions.

Jackson, a 6-0, 220-pound senior running back, has amassed 1,585 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 365 carries in addition to catching 51 passes for 449 yards and four scores in 37 games. The Atlanta, Ga., native, who earned All-ACC honors in 2018, enters the season ranking 19th on Duke's career rushing chart.

Rumph II, a 6-4, 235-pound redshirt junior defensive end, has played in 25 contests while recording 72 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 quarterback pressures. The Gainesville, Fla., product earned All-America honors a season ago after posting 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Wohlabaugh, a 6-4, 305-pound center, has played in 22 career games with 18 starts and earned All-ACC honors last season. The Akron, Ohio, native is out of action indefinitely after suffering a knee injury last week.


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Brice Named Duke's Starting Quarterback

After a three-quarterback competition throughout fall camp, Duke coach David Cutcliffe named his quarterback for the season opener at Notre Dame: Clemson transfer Chase Brice.

ShawnKrest

Duke Has 250/1 Odds of Winning CFB Playoff

Duke is a longshot to make the CFB Playoff, but the Blue Devils got an assist from the pandemic, which has taken two Power Five conferences out of contention. Duke is listed by one bookmaker as a 250/1 chance to win the national title

ShawnKrest

Duke's Victor Dimukeje on the Defense: "We Look Good"

Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje is impressed with the experience, speed and depth of the Blue Devils' D. "We look good," he said. He also discussed young players that have impressed him and the possibility of moving inside at times.

ShawnKrest

Six of 10 NFL Blue Devils Survive Final Cuts

Ten former Duke Blue Devils started the day on NFL rosters. When final cuts were complete, six of them still had jobs, while the other four were awaiting a phone call or a practice squad offer. Here's a rundown of who made it and who didn't.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson to Get Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

Former Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson may not have won Rookie of the Year, but he's winning the endorsement game. Williamson will reportedly get his own signature line Jordan Brand shoe, called the Z Code.

ShawnKrest

The Most and Least Stable Positions on David Cutcliffe's Depth Charts

In part two of our look at Duke's depth chart history under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, we look at the positions that have had the most instability, led by running back, and the least. Plus, the Dave Harding Rule.

ShawnKrest

Duke Updates Heights, Weights for Roster

Duke updated its roster for the 2020-21 season, and the biggest gainers are Matthew Hurt (21 pounds), Henry Coleman (19 pounds from November signing day) and Keenan Worthington (14 pounds)

ShawnKrest

How Secure Is a Spot on Duke's Depth Chart?

Coaches like to say that they're in favor of competition, and a player can win a job from a starter through hard work and opportunity. But can they, really? We look at 12 years of Duke depth charts under David Cutcliffe to see how likely it is to crack the two-deep once it's been set.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Finishes Third in Rookie of Year Voting

Zion Williamson finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting, getting one first-place vote, the first former Blue Devil to get a top rookie vote since Mason Plumlee in 2014. RJ Barrett finished eighth in voting.

ShawnKrest

Duke Chosen for 12th in ACC

The ACC media poll has the Duke Blue Devils projected for a 12th place finish in the league this year. Return specialist Damond Philyaw-Johnson was the only Blue Devil named to the preseason All-ACC team

ShawnKrest