Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

It’s two ACC schools, separated by 20 minutes and seven years as Duke travels to NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time since 2009 and the first game anywhere between the two neighbors since 2013.

How rarely do these teams meet? The last time Duke came to Raleigh, NC State’s starting quarterback was Russell Wilson. Current Duke running back coach Re’quan Boyette scored a touchdown for the Blue Devils, and head coach David Cutcliffe earned his first-ever ACC road win.

Both coaches discussed the odd schedule during game week, with NC State’s Dave Doeren saying it was “not fair” that the teams meet so rarely. Cutcliffe took a big picture approach, discussing how upset Louisville, Syracuse, Miami and other far-flung ACC schools would be if all the North Carolina and Virginia schools got to meet regularly and avoid long road trips.

Duke will try to build on last week’s win at Syracuse. Blue Devil running backs Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson each ran for 100 yards against the Orange, making life easier for quarterback Chase Brice as the offense finally began to click after four inconsistent weeks.

The Duke defense could be the key as the Blue Devils attempt to stop a balanced NC State offense. Devin Leary has seized the quarterback job after some early season uncertainty, and the 3-1 Pack also have a pair of dependable running backs in Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person.

State’s defense has tightened up, after giving up 42 and 45 points in its first two games. The Blue Devils will look to move the ball against a Pack D that is still unproven on the season.