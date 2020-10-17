SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

It’s two ACC schools, separated by 20 minutes and seven years as Duke travels to NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time since 2009 and the first game anywhere between the two neighbors since 2013.

How rarely do these teams meet? The last time Duke came to Raleigh, NC State’s starting quarterback was Russell Wilson. Current Duke running back coach Re’quan Boyette scored a touchdown for the Blue Devils, and head coach David Cutcliffe earned his first-ever ACC road win.

Both coaches discussed the odd schedule during game week, with NC State’s Dave Doeren saying it was “not fair” that the teams meet so rarely. Cutcliffe took a big picture approach, discussing how upset Louisville, Syracuse, Miami and other far-flung ACC schools would be if all the North Carolina and Virginia schools got to meet regularly and avoid long road trips.

Duke will try to build on last week’s win at Syracuse. Blue Devil running backs Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson each ran for 100 yards against the Orange, making life easier for quarterback Chase Brice as the offense finally began to click after four inconsistent weeks.

The Duke defense could be the key as the Blue Devils attempt to stop a balanced NC State offense. Devin Leary has seized the quarterback job after some early season uncertainty, and the 3-1 Pack also have a pair of dependable running backs in Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person.

State’s defense has tightened up, after giving up 42 and 45 points in its first two games. The Blue Devils will look to move the ball against a Pack D that is still unproven on the season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Duke and NC State Play More Often? Duke's Perspective

Duke and NC State play Saturday for the first time since 2013 and second since 2009. Should the two neighbors play more often? It's a complicated question. Here's Duke coach David Cutcliffe's perspective.

ShawnKrest

by

Gary gentry

Scouting Report on Duke Recruit Arch Manning's First National TV Game

2023 recruit Arch Manning had a national TV game this week, and SI All-American broke down the performance of this Duke target with a very familiar last name

ShawnKrest

Should Duke and NC State Play More Often? NC State's Perspective

Duke and NC State play Saturday for the first time since 2013 and second since 2009. Should the two neighbors play more often? It's a complicated question. Here's NC State coach Dave Doeren's perspective.

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward on Choosing Duke and How Coach K Is Using Him

Duke combination guard DJ Steward is the latest Blue Devil from the Chicago pipeline. He is being used in a variety of roles and lineups so far as Coach K mixes and matches

ShawnKrest

Duke's Derrick Tangelo Wants to Be a Disrupter

Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo had a big game against Syracuse with a sack and three tackles for loss. He discusses Duke's defense and this week's challenge of stopping the NC State offense

ShawnKrest

Duke's DJ Steward: We're the Hunted, We Have to Also Be Hunting

Duke freshman guard DJ Steward met the media on the first day of practice and discussed living in the Washington Duke Inn, Duke's outside shooting, and life as "the hunted"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mataeo Durant on the Running Game

Mataeo Durant teams with Deon Jackson to give Duke a two-headed running attack. He discusses the duo's breakout game last week and how they plan to continue their success as they head to NC STate

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defensive Game Plan for NC State

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that NC State's offense is balanced, but he is putting a priority on stopping the Wolfpack running game in the Blue Devils' defensive game plan

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Needs Complete Game Against NC State

Duke looks to follow up its first win of the year with a road win at NC State. David Cutcliffe was impressed with the Wolfpack's physical defense and offensive playmakers.

ShawnKrest

Dave Doeren Breaks Down Duke: "It's Nothing We Haven’t Seen"

Duke faces NC State on Saturday for the first time since 2013. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren broke down the Blue Devils offense and defense.

ShawnKrest