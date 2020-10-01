Duke Not Letting Fans, Family Members Into Games

The state of North Carolina announced that, starting this weekend, sports venues could allow fans in up to 7% capacity.

For Wallace Wade Stadium, that means that up to 2,800 people could be allowed in to watch the Blue Devils play Virginia Tech on Saturday.

It won't happen, however. Duke is choosing not to take advantage of the relaxation of the state policy and will continue to only allow in essential gameday operations personnel.

A spokesman for the football program confirmed the news, saying, “Correct. Duke is not allowing 7% on Saturday.”

Some family members have taken to social media to protest the decision.

“(Duke Football) is unwavering in allowing even ‘just’ families to attend games,” tweeted an account identifying itself as Meagan Gray, mother of Blue Devils’ tight end Noah. “Parents, grandparents, foster parents, brothers and sisters who have all been part of the process aren’t allowed in Wallace Wade. I suggest we take our ‘home’ games on the road.”

Gray later added that it was university policy, and not the football program, behind the decision, tweeting. “I know the actual staff wants nothing more than OUR families to be able to attend.”

An account belonging to Maria DalMolin, whose son Nicky is a freshman on the team, said, “We have experienced that it CAN be done safely (ND, UVA) and according to state guidelines. The continual resistance to transitioning back to anything that even resembles normalcy is beyond belief.”

Defensive end Drew Jordan responded, tweeting, “Completely unfair to us as players that they won’t even allow our families into the games when all the other schools around us allow it. The circumstances we play in are not the most desirable and it would mean the world if our parents could watch us play.”