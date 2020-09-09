Duke Notre Dame Preview Podcast

Duke opens the 2020 football season at Notre Dame on Saturday. Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest appeared on sister site Irish Breakdown's Opponent Insider podcast to discuss the game.

Here's a timeline of the show:

1:34 - Shawn talks about the reaction from Duke fans regarding Notre Dame being a member of the ACC, and whether or not Duke and ACC fans would want the Irish in as a full-time member.

2:54 - The discussion turns to how head coach David Cutcliffe has handled the tumultuous offseason, and how prepared the Blue Devils are for the season.

5:39 - Shawn talks about the impact of grad transfer quarterback Chase Brice on the offense, and how quickly he was able to get caught up to speed.

7:17 - Cutcliffe will be calling plays in 2020, and Krest talks about what that means for the Blue Devil offense.

7:58 - Shawn talks about the weapons that Brice will have to throw to, and how improved that group should be in 2020.

9:01 - Despite the loss of All-ACC center Jack Wohlabaugh, Shawn believes the Blue Devil offensive line should be much improved from last season.

10:50 - Duke has some talented running backs, and the pair breaks it down. Shawn talks about the potential big season from standout senior running back Deon Jackson.

12:30 - The Blue Devils might have the best edge tandem that Notre Dame will face. Shawn talks about that duo, and the rest of the defensive line, which will be a strength of the team in 2020.

13:35 - Shawn turns to the secondary, which should be loaded this season before discussing the one questionable area on defense, which is the linebackers.

16:07 - The Blue Devil special teams are next up in the breakdown.

17:02 - Shawn talks about what Duke must do in order to beat Notre Dame.