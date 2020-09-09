SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Notre Dame Preview Podcast

ShawnKrest

Duke opens the 2020 football season at Notre Dame on Saturday. Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest appeared on sister site Irish Breakdown's Opponent Insider podcast to discuss the game.

Here's a timeline of the show:

1:34 - Shawn talks about the reaction from Duke fans regarding Notre Dame being a member of the ACC, and whether or not Duke and ACC fans would want the Irish in as a full-time member.

2:54 - The discussion turns to how head coach David Cutcliffe has handled the tumultuous offseason, and how prepared the Blue Devils are for the season.

5:39 - Shawn talks about the impact of grad transfer quarterback Chase Brice on the offense, and how quickly he was able to get caught up to speed.

7:17 - Cutcliffe will be calling plays in 2020, and Krest talks about what that means for the Blue Devil offense.

7:58 - Shawn talks about the weapons that Brice will have to throw to, and how improved that group should be in 2020.

9:01 - Despite the loss of All-ACC center Jack Wohlabaugh, Shawn believes the Blue Devil offensive line should be much improved from last season.

10:50 - Duke has some talented running backs, and the pair breaks it down. Shawn talks about the potential big season from standout senior running back Deon Jackson.

12:30 - The Blue Devils might have the best edge tandem that Notre Dame will face. Shawn talks about that duo, and the rest of the defensive line, which will be a strength of the team in 2020.

13:35 - Shawn turns to the secondary, which should be loaded this season before discussing the one questionable area on defense, which is the linebackers.

16:07 - The Blue Devil special teams are next up in the breakdown.

17:02 - Shawn talks about what Duke must do in order to beat Notre Dame.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Will Taylor on Coming Back From Knee Injury

Duke center Will Taylor was told he might not play football again after a freshman knee injury, and his goal should be to walk normally. Now the Blue Devils' starter, he's gotten here the same way his dad told him to eat an elephant. "One bite at a time"

ShawnKrest

Why Chase Brice Won the Duke QB Job

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe explains why Chase Brice was the choice as Blue Devils starting quarterback. He also talks about the other two backups and the possibility of using them in short yardage situations.

ShawnKrest

Week One Duke Opponent Preview: Notre Dame Better Than Last Year?

Notre Dame dominated Duke in a blowout win at Wallace Wade Stadium last season. At the end of the year, coach Brian Kelly said the Irish could be even better this season. Here's a look at Duke's week one opponent.

ShawnKrest

Duke Releases Notre Dame Depth Chart

Duke released the depth chart for its opening week game at Notre Dame. Here's a look at the eyebrow-raising entries on offense, defense and special teams

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame Week: Duke's David Cutcliffe Talks Irish

After a tumultuous offseason, it's finally game week. Duke's David Cutcliffe talks about the team's opener against Notre Dame during his weekly press conference.

ShawnKrest

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly Scouts Duke

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly isn't overlooking opening opponent Duke. He calls the Blue Devils disciplined, well coached and is impressed with the edge rush and secondary. "We've got our hands full with Duke"

ShawnKrest

NFL Prop Bets for Daniel Jones, Jamison Crowder

An online sports book has set prop betting lines for close to 500 NFL players for the upcoming season, including former Duke Blue Devils Daniel Jones and Jamison Crowder.

ShawnKrest

Duke Names Five Team Captains for 2020

Duke voted on team captains for the upcoming season, and Michael Carter II, Noah Gray, Deon Jackson, Jack Wohlabaugh and Chris Rumph II will serve in the role for the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Named Duke's Starting Quarterback

After a three-quarterback competition throughout fall camp, Duke coach David Cutcliffe named his quarterback for the season opener at Notre Dame: Clemson transfer Chase Brice.

ShawnKrest

Duke Has 250/1 Odds of Winning CFB Playoff

Duke is a longshot to make the CFB Playoff, but the Blue Devils got an assist from the pandemic, which has taken two Power Five conferences out of contention. Duke is listed by one bookmaker as a 250/1 chance to win the national title

ShawnKrest