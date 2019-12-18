DukeMaven
Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

After discussing the newly minted class of 2020, Duke coach David Cutcliffe went into more detail on future recruiting targets for the February signing day.

“I’d like to look at an offensive lineman,” he said. “I’d like to look in the secondary, potentially. Right now, we’re in a good position. We’ve got a good football team returning. You never pass up a great player.”

A handful of offensive linemen and defensive backs with Duke offers didn’t sign on the first day of the early period, most notably, Boston College commit Addison Penn.

“We’re well aware of who didn’t sign today and what’s happening in that regard,” Cutcliffe said. “Particularly people we may have been involved with over a long period of time. What I’m not likely to do is just go stab at somebody I don’t know. I’ve never seen those circumstances work out.”

Cutcliffe has a similar policy toward transfers—if he doesn’t know the player already, it’s not going to happen.

“Unless I’ve been involved with someone, unless I know someone, I don’t take just (anyone),” he said. “I’m not into the transfer portal. I don’t go shop it. Don’t look at it. I really don’t. I have no desire to do it. When I know someone and they contact us, it’s a different story … if I recruited them in high school.”

Cutcliffe also confirmed that incoming quarterback recruit Luca Diamont would compete for the starting job.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “It’s a very competitive situation. Obviously, we’ve got young players here, and he’ll be a young player. We’ll have a fun spring and see what happens.”

Gunnar Holmberg, who missed all of last season, is expected back for spring ball.

“I’m counting on it,” Cutcliffe said.

