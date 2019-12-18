Coach Cutcliffe Breaks Down 2020 Recruits on Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe also gave a rundown of his skill position recruits in the Class of 2020.

Quarterback (Luca Diamont): “A quarterback that’s versatile and aggressive. I love this about him: People wouldn’t think in this day and time, but he played defense too. He’s a heck of a safety, a physical safety. The last game he played in high school, he had two pick sixes. He’s a very versatile athlete. Great speed. Great arm. Dedicated to the game. He’s a football junkie. I really love that about him. He’s worked all his life to be what he is today and that’s a quarterback.”

Tight end (Nicky Dalmolin, Cole Finney): “Tight end, slash, whatever you want to call them—you know the kind of guys we sign. The two there are terrific. Nicky was the first guy to commit to us and the first guy to send papers in today. I told him, ‘If you’re not first, you’re last.’ He’s a very versatile athlete. Cole is another guy big, powerful guy. When you see highlights, you’ll understand the skill level he possesses.”

Wide receiver (Jontavis Robertson, Malik Bowen): “Two guys that are explosive. I think we hit on the return game. I think we got people that can run. We got powerful people.”

Cutcliffe also didn’t rule out adding more recruits on the February signing day.

“We may be able to add a few more,” he said. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do just yet. Obviously, I can’t say who, what, anything along those lines. We’re going to look a little bit more. We have a little bit more room than we thought we would have.”