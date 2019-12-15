Late in the final week before the early signing period, two Class of 2020 prospects that were holding Duke offers made their college choices, and Duke got an update on one of its last-minute targets.

Defensive lineman Jared Ivey made his choice, committing to Georgia Tech over a group of finalists that included Duke, Colorado, Nebraska and Stanford. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound end from Suwanee, Georgia’s North Gwinnett High is a four-star, rated 329 in the class and 15 at weakside defensive end, according to 247Sports. He would have been the highest-rated prospect in Duke’s recruiting class by 120 spots. Ivey took a junior-year official visit to Colorado and senior official visits to Tech and Nebraska.

Duke does not have a commitment from a 2020 end. The only remaining uncommitted defensive end in the class known to have a Duke offer is five-star Jordan Burch, who is being heavily pursued by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina. Duke is an extremely unlikely suitor at this point.

Duke also received bad news on quarterback Gregory “Deuce” Spann. The four-star dual-threat quarterback chose Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 194 pounder out of St. Petersburg, Florida’s Lakewood High took two unofficial visits to Duke. 247Sports rated him the No. 905 prospect in the class and No. 25 among dual-threat quarterbacks. Spann was rated below current Duke commit Luca Diamont (449 overall, 18 among dual threats). Duke does not have any known offers to any remaining uncommitted 2020 quarterbacks.

The Blue Devils received good news on an uncommitted linebacker. Kennesaw three-star Ryan Smith, was double-booked for official visits for this weekend—to Louisville and Duke. As we said on Friday in a breakdown on Smith, “The first battle between Louisville and Duke over Smith will be decided this weekend, when he shows up on one of the campuses for an official visit. … Assuming he shows up for his official visit, the Blue Devils have to like their chances.”

While there’s no confirmation that Smith is at Duke, reports out of Louisville indicate that he didn’t show up for that official visit, which would seem to trend things in the Blue Devils’ direction.