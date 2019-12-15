DukeMaven
Signing Day Drama for Duke: Update on Ryan Smith, Two Other Prospects

ShawnKrest

Late in the final week before the early signing period, two Class of 2020 prospects that were holding Duke offers made their college choices, and Duke got an update on one of its last-minute targets.

Defensive lineman Jared Ivey made his choice, committing to Georgia Tech over a group of finalists that included Duke, Colorado, Nebraska and Stanford. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound end from Suwanee, Georgia’s North Gwinnett High is a four-star, rated 329 in the class and 15 at weakside defensive end, according to 247Sports. He would have been the highest-rated prospect in Duke’s recruiting class by 120 spots. Ivey took a junior-year official visit to Colorado and senior official visits to Tech and Nebraska.

Duke does not have a commitment from a 2020 end. The only remaining uncommitted defensive end in the class known to have a Duke offer is five-star Jordan Burch, who is being heavily pursued by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina. Duke is an extremely unlikely suitor at this point.

Duke also received bad news on quarterback Gregory “Deuce” Spann. The four-star dual-threat quarterback chose Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 194 pounder out of St. Petersburg, Florida’s Lakewood High took two unofficial visits to Duke. 247Sports rated him the No. 905 prospect in the class and No. 25 among dual-threat quarterbacks. Spann was rated below current Duke commit Luca Diamont (449 overall, 18 among dual threats). Duke does not have any known offers to any remaining uncommitted 2020 quarterbacks.

The Blue Devils received good news on an uncommitted linebacker. Kennesaw three-star Ryan Smith, was double-booked for official visits for this weekend—to Louisville and Duke. As we said on Friday in a breakdown on Smith, “The first battle between Louisville and Duke over Smith will be decided this weekend, when he shows up on one of the campuses for an official visit. … Assuming he shows up for his official visit, the Blue Devils have to like their chances.”

While there’s no confirmation that Smith is at Duke, reports out of Louisville indicate that he didn’t show up for that official visit, which would seem to trend things in the Blue Devils’ direction.

Football

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Uncharacteristically, Duke is scrambling to nail down prospects as Signing Day approaches. In today's installment of NSD Drama, we look at the Alabama athlete Duke is trying to flip from Troy: Da'Quan Johnson. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke still has roster spots to fill with less than a week to go until National Signing Day. With some rare drama as NSD gets closer, we take a look at Duke's unresolved storylines in an ongoing series. This time, we look at Georgia linebacker and Louisville target Ryan Smith. Read more.

Beyond the Box: Vernon Carey Picks Up Post Quickly

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey never played the post in high school and has learned all his moves down low since arriving at Duke. But his stats and the beyond-the-box-score numbers both show that he's dominating underneath. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Jontavis Robertson

ShawnKrest

With only 12 commitments and five days until the early National Signing Day, Duke has some work to do. We dive into the rare NSD Drama for Duke in an ongoing series. Today, we look at a Georgia receiver that's getting a push. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team 2010-2019: Special Teams

ShawnKrest

Duke had its all-time best kicker, punt returner and kick returner play during the last decade, making the selection process for All-Decade special teams fairly easy. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe prefers a drama-free signing day, but with just 12 commits, things are going down to the wire this year. In the first of an ongoing series, we look at prospect Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checked in on Blue Devil signee Jeremy Roach earlier this week, then made an offer to his teammate, Trevor Keels after the junior put on an MVP performance. Read more.

A Look At How Tre Jones' Passing Has Changed

ShawnKrest

Without two of college basketball's best finishers on this year's team, Tre Jones has actually increased his assist numbers over last year. Here's how.

Duke All-Decade Team: Defense, 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

Duke's football program has had a resurgence over the last 10 years. As the 2010s end, we look back on the top Blue Devils defensive players over that span in our second All Decade Team installment. Read more

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Offers Charles Bediako, Kennedy Chandler

ShawnKrest

Duke is in the midst of 13 days between games, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski a chance to reach out to two juniors--center Charles Bediako and point guard Kennedy Chandler. Read more.