Duke Offers 2021 Pass Rusher Keith Cooper

ShawnKrest

Duke’s coaching staff continues to identify prospects in the class of 2021, including 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker Keith Cooper, out of Dickinson, Texas.

The Blue Devils opened June by offering Cooper a scholarship, joining more than two dozen other programs, including Arizona, Cal, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona State, Kansas State, TCU and Virginia Tech.

The three-star is rated No. 932 in the nation by 247Sports, who also has him No. 61 at outside linebacker and No. 132 in the state of Texas. While he’s considered a linebacker in high school, many programs are recruiting him as a defensive end. Either way, he’ll likely spend a large portion of his time in college rushing the passer from the edge.

Cooper had 83 tackles and five sacks last year, getting named first-team All-District. He also plays basketball at Dickinson, where he’s a presence on the inside, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds. He teams with offensive lineman Patrick Williams, who also recently picked up a Duke offer, on the inside for Dickinson basketball.

Cooper has a fast first step, allowing him to get past blockers with minimal contact. His straight-line speed then allows him to zero in on quarterbacks or ball carriers. He also has strong recovery speed, which allows him to both flush and bring down a quarterback with a quick change of direction.

Cooper’s long arms and awareness allow him to bat down passes while he’s rushing the quarterback, and he has the speed to also cover passes in the flat.

Duke has one defensive end in its 2021 class and is actively looking to add more help to the pass rush.

