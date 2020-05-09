Duke Offers Three-Star 2021 Tackle Garner Langlo

Duke continued to reach out to offensive linemen in the 2021 class with an offer to three-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Langlo plays for Ocala, Florida’s Trinity Catholic. He’s rated the No. 663 player in the class, according to 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 58 offensive tackle and the No. 91 rising senior in Florida. Rivals has him No. 60 at his position and No. 90 in the state.

Langlo has more than two dozen scholarship offers. Since the COVID-19 related shutdown, he’s picked up offers from Auburn, Kansas, Baylor and the Blue Devils. Prior to that, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville and Missouri were among his suitors.

Langlo reportedly can bench press more than 300 pounds, and his strength is evident in his run blocking. Playing left tackle and left guard for Trinity, he consistently fires out of his stance quickly and doesn’t stop until his assigned defender hits the ground or the play ends.

Part of a talented offensive line at Trinity Catholic, Langlo plays alongside four-star tackle Caleb Johnson and three-star center Jake Slaughter. All three have offers from Auburn and participated in a recent group call with Tigers coaches. They aren’t sure if they want to go to college as a group package deal, but Auburn is certainly one of the leaders for Langlo. Georgia Tech, which hosted him for a visit just before the pandemic shut down campuses across the nation, is also near the top as an early leader.

Tech has also offered Johnson and Slaughter. Duke, it appears has not extended offers to either.