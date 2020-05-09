Duke Offers Three-Star 2021 Tackle Garner Langlo

BlueDevilCountry
Duke continued to reach out to offensive linemen in the 2021 class with an offer to three-star offensive tackle Garner Langlo.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Langlo plays for Ocala, Florida’s Trinity Catholic. He’s rated the No. 663 player in the class, according to 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 58 offensive tackle and the No. 91 rising senior in Florida. Rivals has him No. 60 at his position and No. 90 in the state.

Langlo has more than two dozen scholarship offers. Since the COVID-19 related shutdown, he’s picked up offers from Auburn, Kansas, Baylor and the Blue Devils. Prior to that, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville and Missouri were among his suitors.

Langlo reportedly can bench press more than 300 pounds, and his strength is evident in his run blocking. Playing left tackle and left guard for Trinity, he consistently fires out of his stance quickly and doesn’t stop until his assigned defender hits the ground or the play ends.

Part of a talented offensive line at Trinity Catholic, Langlo plays alongside four-star tackle Caleb Johnson and three-star center Jake Slaughter. All three have offers from Auburn and participated in a recent group call with Tigers coaches. They aren’t sure if they want to go to college as a group package deal, but Auburn is certainly one of the leaders for Langlo. Georgia Tech, which hosted him for a visit just before the pandemic shut down campuses across the nation, is also near the top as an early leader.

Tech has also offered Johnson and Slaughter. Duke, it appears has not extended offers to either.

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds Has Duke Among Leaders

Three-star offensive tackle Diego Pounds has gained plenty of national attention at Raleigh's Millbrook High, garnering close to three dozen scholarship offers. He recently released his top 15 leaders, which includes Duke, along with some CFB Playoff regulars.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Names His All-Time All-Defense Blue Devils Team

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been at Duke 40 years. He took the time to name his starting five for an all-time all-defense team at Duke, as well as his most-talented and most-accomplished Blue Devils players ever.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

Three-star 2021 center Michael Myslinski is a mobile blocker with a mean streak who frequently drives his man out of frame in the highlight film. The son of former nine-year NFL vet and current Jaguars strength coach just picked up an offer from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the difficulty of resuming college sports after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. With so many different schools and so many other concerns colleges need to address, he forsees the possibility that not all schools resume play at the same time.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

by

julie iannuzzi

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

In an exclusive blog with SI All-American, 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler said that he's finishing his school year and staying in shape at home. He can't play five-on-five, but Chandler doesn't think his game is getting rusty from the layoff.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to delay the start of the college football season, or at least disrupt preseason practice. Duke's David Cutcliffe discusses who will benefit from less time in fall camp.

ShawnKrest