BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

ShawnKrest

Duke offered 2021 offensive lineman Michael Myslinski a scholarship, joining a rush that includes several Power Five schools.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Myslinski is rated the No. 1,018 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s also the No. 16-rated center. He plays for Jacksonville’s Bishop Kenny High and is rated the No. 138 rising senior prospect in Florida.

Myslinski’s father, Tom, played for eight NFL teams from 1992 to 2000. He’s worked as a strength and conditioning coach since 2003, working for the Tar Heels for one season, the Cleveland Browns for five and, since 2012, he’s worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Myslinski has Power Five offers from Louisville, Maryland and Oregon. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, he’s had a flurry of interest, resulting in offers from Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Florida State, Michigan State and Wake Forest, in addition to the Blue Devils.

He’s listed as a center by most recruiting services, but Myslinski also played left guard last season for Bishop Kenny. He scouted himself for SpartanTailgate, saying he’s "an old school lineman. I’m a downhill run-blocker and I try to finish my block every play."

It’s tough to verify that he finishes his blocks, since on his highlight film, he frequently is no longer visible at the end of the play, having blocked his man out of the frame. His mean streak is plainly visible, as his tape is filled with defenders getting pancaked to the turf. Myslinski also shows a willingness and ability to get downfield, in search of a big hit.

Duke currently has offers out to close to three dozen 2021 offensive linemen, although Myslinski is the only uncommitted center known to have an offer.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K on Resuming College Sports For Some Teams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski discussed the difficulty of resuming college sports after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. With so many different schools and so many other concerns colleges need to address, he forsees the possibility that not all schools resume play at the same time.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on Jahlil Okafor's Personal Growth

Jahlil Okafor won a national title in his year at Duke. Then he went on to be drafted third overall by the 76ers, where he had legal troubles as a rookie. His former college coach, Mike Krzyzewski discusses his growth since then.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment

Former Blue Devil transfer Chase Jeter, or someone using his Instagram account, appears to be trying to sell his old Duke jerseys, shorts, shoes and an ACC Tournament championship hat with the strand of net still attached.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler "Staying Open at This Point” on college choice

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler began a blog for Sports Illustrated, discussing his college decision, which is now down to five schools, including Duke.

ShawnKrest

by

julie iannuzzi

2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson became the ninth member of Duke's 2021 recruiting class after committing to the Blue Devils. Johnson is a two-way player and also runs track for Newton-Conover High in North Carolina

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler on Staying Home: "I Don't Think My Game is Getting Rusty"

In an exclusive blog with SI All-American, 2021 five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler said that he's finishing his school year and staying in shape at home. He can't play five-on-five, but Chandler doesn't think his game is getting rusty from the layoff.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to delay the start of the college football season, or at least disrupt preseason practice. Duke's David Cutcliffe discusses who will benefit from less time in fall camp.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert: "I'm Very Proud of That Young Man"

Duke's All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert battled through a grueling two-year rehab from a hip injury to return to full speed. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses Gilbert's journey back.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Playing in Empty Arenas

Duke usually plays in front of capacity crowds, but the coronavirus may force teams to play with no fans in attendance at the start of next season. Coach K remembers the last time that happened--due to weather, not pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Mark Gilbert on Advice He Got From Darrelle Revis

Mark Gilbert spent two years recovering from injury. The cornerback got advice from NFL great Darrelle Revis on the importance of mental toughness.

ShawnKrest