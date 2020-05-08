Duke Offers 3-Star 2021 Center Michael Myslinski

Duke offered 2021 offensive lineman Michael Myslinski a scholarship, joining a rush that includes several Power Five schools.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Myslinski is rated the No. 1,018 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s also the No. 16-rated center. He plays for Jacksonville’s Bishop Kenny High and is rated the No. 138 rising senior prospect in Florida.

Myslinski’s father, Tom, played for eight NFL teams from 1992 to 2000. He’s worked as a strength and conditioning coach since 2003, working for the Tar Heels for one season, the Cleveland Browns for five and, since 2012, he’s worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Myslinski has Power Five offers from Louisville, Maryland and Oregon. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, he’s had a flurry of interest, resulting in offers from Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Florida State, Michigan State and Wake Forest, in addition to the Blue Devils.

He’s listed as a center by most recruiting services, but Myslinski also played left guard last season for Bishop Kenny. He scouted himself for SpartanTailgate, saying he’s "an old school lineman. I’m a downhill run-blocker and I try to finish my block every play."

It’s tough to verify that he finishes his blocks, since on his highlight film, he frequently is no longer visible at the end of the play, having blocked his man out of the frame. His mean streak is plainly visible, as his tape is filled with defenders getting pancaked to the turf. Myslinski also shows a willingness and ability to get downfield, in search of a big hit.

Duke currently has offers out to close to three dozen 2021 offensive linemen, although Myslinski is the only uncommitted center known to have an offer.