Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

ShawnKrest

Duke continued its search for help on the offensive line with an offer to four-star 2022 tackle Patrick “P.J.” Williams of Dickinson, Texas.

The Blue Devils offered Williams’ teammate at Dickinson, 2021 pass rusher Keith Cooper, on the same day.

Williams, who was first-team All-District as a sophomore, is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and is rated No. 108 in the class by 247Sports. He’s also the No. 11 tackle and No. 18 Texas product.

Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU are among the more than a dozen Power Five programs that have already offered Williams.

Like Cooper, Williams also plays for the Dickinson basketball team. He was honorable mention All-District last season. He led the team with 1.8 blocks per game and also averaged 3.8 rebounds.

Williams is a very mobile tackle, able to get downfield and block in the second level on run plays. He also has quick feet and the power to turn defenders and seal off edge rushers. He has a nasty streak and can block defenders to the ground on run plays, keeping him there until the action has moved downfield.

Duke signed four offensive linemen, including tackle Calib Perez, in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Blue Devils have one tackle commitment—Andrew Jones—in the class of 2021, and they’re still looking for their first commit at any position from 2022.

Duke coaches have offered more than a half dozen offensive tackles in the class, including IMG’s Tyler Booker, Virginia native Gunner Givens, Georgia product Addison Nichols, Florida’s Trent Ramsey, Virginian Zach Rice and South Carolina’s Collin Sadler.

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Top RB Target Trevion Cooley

Duke needs to add one or two running backs in the class of 2021, but the Blue Devils suffered a setback when top target Trevion Cooley, expected by many to choose Duke, committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Incoming freshman big man Mark Williams has visited Cameron Indoor Stadium several times, while attending games of his sister Elizabeth--a women's legend and four-time All-ACC player.

ShawnKrest

Report: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies to Class of 2020

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly went through his high school's online graduation and has reclassified to the class of 2020, which will likely shake up the recruitment of the Duke target and possible G-League pro prospect.

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward Projected for 2021 Draft

While three Blue Devils still await the chance to be selected in the 2020 NBA draft, CBS has already looked to 2021, where two incoming Duke freshmen and one recruiting target are projected as first rounders.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach, Jonathan Kuminga Among Top Freshmen

Duke signee Jeremy Roach and target Jonathan Kuminga are among the top incoming freshmen in the country, according to a list from CBSSports. Even though Kuminga is currently a 2021 recruit and may not ever play in college.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Wins Appeal in Tumultuous Lawsuit

After a judge ruled Zion Williamson must answer questions about illegal benefits earlier in the week, Williamson's legal team earned a temporary stay in appeals court.

ShawnKrest

Who's Next: Ranking the Teams Duke Basketball Hasn't Played

There are 353 Division I teams and Duke has played more than 225 of them in basketball. Here's a look at the top teams Duke has yet to cross paths with, including seven Final Four teams and one former national champion.

ShawnKrest

Who’s Left? Ranking the Power 5 Teams Duke Has Yet to Face

Duke has played 49 of the other 64 Power Five teams in its history. Here's a ranking of the 15 teams the Blue Devils have yet to face, based on which games would be most intriguing.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2021 Pass Rusher Keith Cooper

Duke is looking to add to its pass rush in the 2021 recruiting class, making an offer to three-star Dickinson, Texas linebacker Keith Cooper.

ShawnKrest