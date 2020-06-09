Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke continued its search for help on the offensive line with an offer to four-star 2022 tackle Patrick “P.J.” Williams of Dickinson, Texas.

The Blue Devils offered Williams’ teammate at Dickinson, 2021 pass rusher Keith Cooper, on the same day.

Williams, who was first-team All-District as a sophomore, is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and is rated No. 108 in the class by 247Sports. He’s also the No. 11 tackle and No. 18 Texas product.

Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A & M and LSU are among the more than a dozen Power Five programs that have already offered Williams.

Like Cooper, Williams also plays for the Dickinson basketball team. He was honorable mention All-District last season. He led the team with 1.8 blocks per game and also averaged 3.8 rebounds.

Williams is a very mobile tackle, able to get downfield and block in the second level on run plays. He also has quick feet and the power to turn defenders and seal off edge rushers. He has a nasty streak and can block defenders to the ground on run plays, keeping him there until the action has moved downfield.

Duke signed four offensive linemen, including tackle Calib Perez, in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Blue Devils have one tackle commitment—Andrew Jones—in the class of 2021, and they’re still looking for their first commit at any position from 2022.

Duke coaches have offered more than a half dozen offensive tackles in the class, including IMG’s Tyler Booker, Virginia native Gunner Givens, Georgia product Addison Nichols, Florida’s Trent Ramsey, Virginian Zach Rice and South Carolina’s Collin Sadler.