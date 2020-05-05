Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Braylen Jackson

Duke made its second offer in as many days to a 2021 defensive end prospect.

A day after offering Barryn Sorrell, the Blue Devils reached out to another three-star, offering a scholarship to Braylen Jackson.

Jackson announced the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound edge rusher is rated No. 794 in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s No. 51 at strong-side defensive end.

Jackson is a rising senior at Mansfield, Texas’ Lake Ridge High. Despite being confined to home, along with the rest of the nation, he’s had a steady stream of good news coming from coaches around the nation. Since the pandemic lockdown began, he’s picked up offers from Virginia, Boston College and Northwestern from Power Five conferences, in addition to offers from UConn, San Diego State, FIU and Boise State.

Those new suitors join Kansas, Syracuse, Memphis, Arizona State and SMU, who all offered before the pandemic.

Jackson's highlight film includes clips of him playing inside, rushing up the middle from a tackle or nose guard spot, in addition to lining up at defensive end. He seems a likely end in college, although his size would make it easy to bulk up to switch to an interior spot.

Duke currently has one defensive end commitment in its 2021 class in three-star Southern Durham pass rusher Aaron Hall. Four of Duke's eight 2021 commits are from the defensive side, including two linebackers and a defensive back.

Duke has offers out to more than two dozen 2021 defensive ends, most of whom have yet to commit to a school.