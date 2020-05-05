BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Braylen Jackson

ShawnKrest

Duke made its second offer in as many days to a 2021 defensive end prospect.

A day after offering Barryn Sorrell, the Blue Devils reached out to another three-star, offering a scholarship to Braylen Jackson.

Jackson announced the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound edge rusher is rated No. 794 in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s No. 51 at strong-side defensive end.

Jackson is a rising senior at Mansfield, Texas’ Lake Ridge High. Despite being confined to home, along with the rest of the nation, he’s had a steady stream of good news coming from coaches around the nation. Since the pandemic lockdown began, he’s picked up offers from Virginia, Boston College and Northwestern from Power Five conferences, in addition to offers from UConn, San Diego State, FIU and Boise State.

Those new suitors join Kansas, Syracuse, Memphis, Arizona State and SMU, who all offered before the pandemic.

Jackson's highlight film includes clips of him playing inside, rushing up the middle from a tackle or nose guard spot, in addition to lining up at defensive end. He seems a likely end in college, although his size would make it easy to bulk up to switch to an interior spot.

Duke currently has one defensive end commitment in its 2021 class in three-star Southern Durham pass rusher Aaron Hall. Four of Duke's eight 2021 commits are from the defensive side, including two linebackers and a defensive back.

Duke has offers out to more than two dozen 2021 defensive ends, most of whom have yet to commit to a school.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Barryn Sorrell

Duke is the latest program to offer three-star defensive end and two-way player Barryn Sorrell, who has picked up five offers from Power Five schools in the last three weeks, and the interest doesn't show signs of waning

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Featured in Updated Like Mike Ad

With Michael Jordan enjoying a new burst of viral popularity, thanks to the 10-part ESPN documentary, Gatorade decided to update the classic Like Mike commercial, adding current NBA players and former Duke stars Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Depth: If 1B's Outplay 1A's, We'll Change the Alphabet

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is impressed with the team's depth at tight end, and he hopes to build versatility and depth at offensive line, promising competition between the team's 1As and 1Bs.

ShawnKrest

New Cornerbacks Coach Chris Hampton's Message to Duke

Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton was hired just before the start of spring practice. He discusses his message to the players and his attempt to fit into the culture that's already been created at Duke.

ShawnKrest

2021 Five-Star Kennedy Chandler Discusses His Five Finalists

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler released his top five college finalists this week, then went on Memphis sports radio to break down the five schools: Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Memphis and Tennessee.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Couldn't Play, but My Mouth Worked

All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert has returned to the field after missing two years due to injury. Even while he couldn't play, he still was able to contribute from the sideline.

ShawnKrest

Duke Up Four Spots in New ESPN FPI Rankings

Duke is No. 60 in the country in ESPN's new FPI rankings, No. 10 in the ACC and No. 6 in the Coastal. The Blue Devils are expected to have 6.2 wins in 2020, according to the statistics.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Guard Weston Franklin

Duke continues to look to add bulk to its 2021 recruiting class with an offer to four-star offensive guard Weston Franklin of Jesup, Georgia. He is the third offensive lineman to pick up a Duke offer in the last few days.

ShawnKrest

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed Capt. Scotty Smiley as a guest at a Duke game this season. Capt. Smiley is the first blind active officer in the U.S. Army and an Iraq War hero. He was also the first person to speak to Coach K's team when he took over coaching Team USA.

ShawnKrest

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

New assistant fits in well with Blue Devils staff

ShawnKrest