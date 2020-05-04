Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Barryn Sorrell

Three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell received an offer from Duke, capping a busy three-week stretch for the Louisiana pass rusher.

Sorrell, a 6-foot-3, 250 pounder from New Orleans' Holy Cross has gotten offers from Indiana, Boston College, Northwestern and Baylor in the last few weeks. He's rated No. 987 in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He's also No. 62 among strong-side defensive ends.

Prior to his recent run of Power Five interest, Sorrell had also picked up offers from Kansas, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Purdue and Missouri, among others.

He played both ways for Holy Cross last season, lining up at tight end on offense. His junior year was his first on the defensive side of the ball, after playing on offense only prior to that.

It's on defense, however, where he excites college coaches. His combination of size and speed allows him to line up both inside and outside on the defensive line. He could easily bulk up and play at a tackle or nose guard spot, or he could utilize his quick first step and speed of pursuit to be an edge rusher, either from defensive end or even linebacker.

Sorrell can bull through defensive lines or get around offensive tackles to create havoc in the backfield. His quick change of direction and pursuit ability allows him to also contribute against the run, even if it is run to the side of the line opposite him. With just one year at end under his belt, he's still learning the position and should get more effective as he continues to master pass rush techniques.

He'll likely continue to gain interest on the recruiting circuit, but Duke should remain in an ever-growing circle of suitors.