Duke Offers Three-Star Defensive End Barryn Sorrell

Three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell received an offer from Duke, capping a busy three-week stretch for the Louisiana pass rusher.

Sorrell, a 6-foot-3, 250 pounder from New Orleans' Holy Cross has gotten offers from Indiana, Boston College, Northwestern and Baylor in the last few weeks. He's rated No. 987 in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He's also No. 62 among strong-side defensive ends.

Prior to his recent run of Power Five interest, Sorrell had also picked up offers from Kansas, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Purdue and Missouri, among others.

He played both ways for Holy Cross last season, lining up at tight end on offense. His junior year was his first on the defensive side of the ball, after playing on offense only prior to that.

It's on defense, however, where he excites college coaches. His combination of size and speed allows him to line up both inside and outside on the defensive line. He could easily bulk up and play at a tackle or nose guard spot, or he could utilize his quick first step and speed of pursuit to be an edge rusher, either from defensive end or even linebacker.

Sorrell can bull through defensive lines or get around offensive tackles to create havoc in the backfield. His quick change of direction and pursuit ability allows him to also contribute against the run, even if it is run to the side of the line opposite him. With just one year at end under his belt, he's still learning the position and should get more effective as he continues to master pass rush techniques.

He'll likely continue to gain interest on the recruiting circuit, but Duke should remain in an ever-growing circle of suitors.

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Featured in Updated Like Mike Ad

With Michael Jordan enjoying a new burst of viral popularity, thanks to the 10-part ESPN documentary, Gatorade decided to update the classic Like Mike commercial, adding current NBA players and former Duke stars Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Depth: If 1B's Outplay 1A's, We'll Change the Alphabet

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is impressed with the team's depth at tight end, and he hopes to build versatility and depth at offensive line, promising competition between the team's 1As and 1Bs.

New Cornerbacks Coach Chris Hampton's Message to Duke

Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton was hired just before the start of spring practice. He discusses his message to the players and his attempt to fit into the culture that's already been created at Duke.

2021 Five-Star Kennedy Chandler Discusses His Five Finalists

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler released his top five college finalists this week, then went on Memphis sports radio to break down the five schools: Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Memphis and Tennessee.

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Couldn't Play, but My Mouth Worked

All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert has returned to the field after missing two years due to injury. Even while he couldn't play, he still was able to contribute from the sideline.

Duke Up Four Spots in New ESPN FPI Rankings

Duke is No. 60 in the country in ESPN's new FPI rankings, No. 10 in the ACC and No. 6 in the Coastal. The Blue Devils are expected to have 6.2 wins in 2020, according to the statistics.

Duke Offers Four-Star Guard Weston Franklin

Duke continues to look to add bulk to its 2021 recruiting class with an offer to four-star offensive guard Weston Franklin of Jesup, Georgia. He is the third offensive lineman to pick up a Duke offer in the last few days.

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed Capt. Scotty Smiley as a guest at a Duke game this season. Capt. Smiley is the first blind active officer in the U.S. Army and an Iraq War hero. He was also the first person to speak to Coach K's team when he took over coaching Team USA.

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

New assistant fits in well with Blue Devils staff

2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Duke took another step toward landing its point guard of the future when top 2021 target Kennedy Chandler included the Blue Devils in his five finalists. Duke will have to beat out UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

