BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Offers Top JUCO Defensive Tackle Jalen Williams

ShawnKrest

Duke’s pursuit of defensive line help has taken the Blue Devils coaches to a relatively untapped area: the junior college level.

While Duke’s stringent academic requirements often keep the Blue Devils from being able to pursue JUCO players, that’s not always the case, and defensive tackle Jalen Williams is the latest JUCO player to lure Duke’s staff to a two-year school.

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound three-star in the class of 2021. He had 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries last season for Tylertown, Mississippi’s Jones County Junior College.

He’s the No. 9 JUCO player in the class, according to 247Sports, including the top-rated defensive tackle and No. 4 player in the state of Mississippi.

Williams has picked up offers from Power Five schools Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor, in addition to Duke.

Williams has gained 20 pounds—and plenty of college interest—since his senior year in high school, when he opted for Jones County after being recruited by Colorado—high only FBS offer at the time. Williams topped 100 tackles each of his last two years of high school.

At Jones, he’s earned honors on the field and in the classroom. He was named to the school’s academic honor roll in the spring, after being named second-team all-conference following the season. He’s already been named to the preseason conference watch list heading into his sophomore year.

Duke currently has one defensive line commitment in its 2021 class—end Aaron Hall. Duke has offered approximately 15 tackle prospects in the class and more than two dozen ends.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Swofford to Retire Next Year

ACC commissioner John Swofford announced he'll retire at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year. Duke's Kevin White, Mike Krzyzewski and David Cutcliffe reflected on the league's longest-serving commissioner

ShawnKrest

Will Daniel Jones develop into top fantasy qb?

ShawnKrest

Jabari Parker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Duke one-and-done standout Jabari Parker announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in Chicago. He plans to rejoin the Sacramento Kings for the resumption of the season in Orlando.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Garrett DiGiorgio Has Duke in Top 8

Three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio released his top eight schools, which includes six from the Pac-12, San Diego State and Duke as the only eastern school in the mix

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2021 Tackle Max Merril

Duke added a second offensive line commitment in the class of 2021 last week, but the Blue Devils are still looking to add more. One of the latest targets is Houston three-star tackle Max Merril

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2023 Duke Target Arch Manning

Arch Manning has the laser rocket arm of uncle Peyton and the scrambling ability of grandfather Archie. It's easy to see why Duke's David Cutcliffe is one of several coaches excited about the 2023 prospect.

ShawnKrest

Could David Cutcliffe Have Another Manning to coach?

David Cutcliffe's history with the Manning family is well-known, and there might be one chapter left. Arch Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is a top passer in the class of 2023, and the Blue Devils are in the mix with his recruitment.

ShawnKrest

Transfer Andrew Nembhard Chooses Gonzaga Over Duke

Former Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard will finish his college career at Gonzaga, picking the Zags over Duke. Nembhard has to sit out a year and has two years of eligibility remaining.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects No. 10 through 6

Duke was shut out of the 2020 NFL Draft but could have multiple picks next season for just the third time since 1990. Here's a look at SI's draft ratings for Duke's roster, Numbers 10 through 6

ShawnKrest

Duke's Top Five 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Defense leads the way for Duke's NFL hopes as the top five 2021 Blue Devils draft prospects include two defensive linemen and a cornerback.

ShawnKrest