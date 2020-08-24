SI.com
Duke to Open Season With No Fans in Attendance

ShawnKrest

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Duke University will begin its fall sport program seasons without spectators at home events.

“To be sure, our venues will not be the same without our passionate, energetic fan base,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a statement from the school. “Given the unique and challenging circumstances, this determination was reached with the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront. As this evolving process continues, it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future.”

Contests played on Duke’s campus will include essential game management personnel and broadcast media. Traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed.

Fans who have purchased season and single-game tickets for the upcoming football season or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower will receive email correspondence regarding options.

Despite the attendance constraints for football games, Duke fans have an opportunity to support the team at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium with a “fan cutout” of an individual(s) or pet(s). Price start at $50 for students, $95 for non-students and go up to $200 with several options, including choosing a location and having the cutout signed by coach David Cutcliffe at the end of the season. Images placed in the seats will help replicate the gameday atmosphere in the stadium as well as provide an enhanced visual presence for the television audience. Proceeds from sales will go directly to Duke Athletics to support student-athletes.

Information regarding the virtual fan experience for football games at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium will be available at a later date.

Quierra Luck
Quierra Luck

This is huge but necessary! If fans want sports, there has to be sacrifice on all sides

