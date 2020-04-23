BlueDevilCountry
Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Notre Dame Prospects

ShawnKrest

Duke has played some of the top teams in the nation in the last two seasons, including Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame. Those three teams were in the 2018 College Football Playoff and will each have more than a half dozen players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at seven Notre Dame prospects and how they fared against Duke in the Nov. 9, 2019 game at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Four of them also saw the field in South Bend on Sept. 24, 2016, when Duke upset the Irish on the road.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is expected to go as high as the second round. He played in the 2016 game but didn't have any statistics. In 2019, he had five catches for 97 yards and also picked up a pass interference call against a Duke defensive back. Claypool also had a seven-yard touchdown catch.

Irish tight end Cole Kmet is also expected to go in round two. He had two catches against Duke for nine yards in last November's game.

Defensive end Julian Okwara played in both 2016 and 2019. He had a solo tackle for his only production in the first game against Duke. Last November, he had two tackles and added a quarterback hit. He's expected to go in the second round.

Cornerback Troy Pride is slotted as a third-round pick. He had six tackles against the Blue Devils, including three solo stops. Pride also had an interception that he returned 19 yards to set up an Irish touchdown.

Edge rusher Khalid Kareem also played in both games against Duke. He didn't register any stats in the first game, but last season, he had three tackles and was credited for half of a tackle for loss. He's projected as a third-round pick.

Safety Alohi Gilman is a possible sixth-rounder. He had six tackles against Duke, three solo, and forced a fumble.

Jalen Elliott started against Duke at the other safety position. He also played in the 2016 game. He had six tackles in the 2019 game, including three solo. He's expected to go in the seventh round.

