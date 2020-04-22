Duke Opponents in the Draft: Jerry Jeudy

Duke isn't expected to have any players taken in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

That doesn't mean that Blue Devil games have been bereft of NFL talent, however. Duke faced several players expected to hear their names announced early in the 2020 Draft.

One of the players that did the most damage to Duke when they met on the field was Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The junior faced the Blue Devil secondary on August 31, 2019 in the season-opening Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Jeudy caught 10 balls in the game, which still stands as his career high.

Jeudy had 137 receiving yards, his 2019 regular season high. (He went for 204 against Michigan in Alabama's bowl game.) It was the fourth-highest yardage total of his career.

Jeudy also had a 21-yard touchdown, his fifth straight game catching a scoring pass.

"We learned a lot about ourselves," David Cutcliffe said. "We'll figure this out offensively. We'll tackle better. You know, you don't tackle a lot anymore all season or even in camp. When you play a team like this, it shows. A lot to work on."

Jeudy is one of the best receivers in the draft and is expected to be either the second or third Alabama player taken, early in the first round.

Sports Illustrated's most recent mock draft has Jeudy going at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The final Sports Illustrated/Maven mock draft has him going one spot earlier, to the New York Jets at No. 11.