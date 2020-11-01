Duke Overwhelms Charlotte

Duke stormed to its second win of the season, dominating visiting Charlotte on Halloween night to win by a 53-19 score.

The Blue Devils scored the game’s first 24 points and never looked back, getting big plays in all three phases of the game to win their only non-conference contest of the season.

Duke opened the game with a two-play drive, capped by Deon Jackson’s 65-yard touchdown run. Jackson finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Mataeo Durant ran for 104 yards and two scores on 12 carries. Jordan Waters had 78 yards on five carries and a touchdown. None of the three running backs had a carry where they lost yardage in the game.

On defense, Chris Rumph II had three sacks. In special teams, Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked a pair of Charlotte punts, both of which set up Duke touchdowns.

After a week off following six conference games, Duke seemed to be much improved in several key areas that have plagued the Blue Devils. Duke had one interception in the game but won the battle of turnovers, two to one.

The Blue Devils also did better in the red zone, scoring on all seven trips there in the game, despite the fact that Charlotte entered the game as one of the nation’s best red zone defenses.

Charlotte was also one of the nation’s best teams in time of possession, which held up against the Blue Devils. Duke had the ball for just 17:33, thanks to some lightning fast drives. Four of Duke’s touchdown drives took less than a minute.

The Blue Devils now turn their attention to the Tar Heels for the annual rivalry game next week.