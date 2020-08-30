SI.com
Duke Position Preview: Young Linebackers Look to Make Impact

ShawnKrest

Duke’s linebackers will be young this year, after losing veteran senior starter Koby Quansah from last season.

Shaka Heyward, who started last season, has earned praise for stepping up as a defensive leader this season. He had 68 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception last season. But his experience, despite being just a redshirt sophomore, will be just as important as his production for the linebacker corps.

“I feel like I’ve got to step up be more of a vocal leader this year,” he said. “We have a lot of new talent, fresh talent. The freshmen linebackers came in really good—Christian (Hood) and Dorian (Mausi).”

Heyward was expecting to have another veteran alongside him, but senior Brandon Hill opted out of the season due to concern over COVID-19. So instead, he’ll have another redshirt sophomore starting next to him in Rocky Shelton II.

Shelton played in just two games last year, getting three tackles. Now his expectations are much higher.

“My role has changed significantly,” Shelton said. “Being a two last year and getting bumped up to the ones is just a tremendous difference. I put in more work in the film room, more work after practice. During practice, I’ve got to focus more. Being a one demands a lot, but I feel like I’m prepared for it.”

He’s still learning, which is his priority in the preseason.

“Just the plays,” he said. “Getting them right. The right technique at the right moment has been my main focus.”

With just two weeks until the opener at Notre Dame, the team is now focusing on the regular season, ready or not.

“I feel like it’s definitely been a long wait,” Heyward said. “Just waiting to see if we’d have a season in the first place. I think a lot of the guys are definitely exited.”

“The emotion has been building up and building up,” Shelton said. “The first game of the season is always exciting, no matter if we’re playing Notre Dame or anybody.”

Football

