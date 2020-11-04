SI.com
Duke Preparing for Rivalry Game Against UNC

ShawnKrest

Duke is preparing for the rivalry game against North Carolina, but the game-week schedule had to be adjusted, because of an NCAA-mandated day off on Tuesday for election day. Tuesday’s are normally the day when the game play gets implemented at practice, and Duke’s class schedule makes it difficult to move practice days and times. But the Blue Devils coaches did their best.

“It’s a little strange to be here on a Tuesday that, for us, is somewhat of a Monday,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “No practice. I’m really proud of our guys. All of them got registered and every one of them voted. What it did was we had to squeeze in a practice (Monday) morning. Our academics are not set up very well for a Monday morning practice. That’s why it’s our day off. We missed a few guys. But I’m really proud of our team. They understand the challenge in front of them. Our work was really good. We did work Sun afternoon on North Carolina stuff. I feel good about where we are. We should come back with a lot of energy. Wednesday’s practice is going to be critically important, as is Thursday. It’s a huge challenge. North Carolina is an outstanding football team. They’re a balanced football team. Everybody talks about their offense, and rightfully so, but the defense has a bunch of great athletes. They play fast. They’re very physical. They’re tremendous, as well their kicking game. They’ve got an outstanding, frightening return game. They know what they’re doing in all phases, all aspects. It’s a huge challenge. We’ve got to continue preparing. Our guys are in good spirits. I think they’ll be ready to work.”

David Cutcliffe Clarifies His Election Day Comments

David Cutcliffe had earlier called the NCAA-mandated day off for election day "showy." He clarified his comments and discussed his players' state of mind as many of them voted for the first time

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Named to Watch List for Jerry West Award

Duke freshman DJ Steward was named to the watch list for the Jerry West Award, given to th nation's top shooting guard. He hopes to join RJ Barrett as Duke winners of the award. He also talks about his game, Duke's leaders this season and more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice on Rivalry Week: "You Don't Like Anybody In Your State"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice will get his first taste of the rivalry with North Carolina this week, but he's had rivalry games before, at Clemson, against South Carolina.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Giving Players Election Day Off Unnecessary and For Show

Duke is looking for its third win in four games and has a rivalry game this week with UNC, but the game week schedule has been thrown into disarray by ... election day? David Cutcliffe says the required day off is "a little more showy, honestly—just say it like it is—than it has purpose"

ShawnKrest

Opponents, Dates Set For Duke's Invitational

Duke will host Bellarmine and Elon in early December as part of an early December invitational it's co-hosting with Howard to replace the Battle4Atlantis tournament

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: When You Don't Have the Victory Bell You Miss It Every Day

Duke plays North Carolina in the annual rivalry game this week, with the Victory Bell at stake. David Cutcliffe said Duke has a special place waiting for the Bell, and the team misses it

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph on His Three Sack Game

Duke had five sacks against Charlotte, with edge rusher Chris Rumph leading the way. Rumph discusses his three-sack day and a successful day by the offense and special teams as well

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice on Duke's Run Game: Turn, Hand Off, Let Your Guy Go Work

Duke quarterback Chase Brice didn't need to put up eye-popping numbers against Charlotte, thanks to the Blue Devil run game. His game plan: "Turn, hand the ball off and let your guy go to work,"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Punt Blocks, Run Game

Duke got two blocked punts against Charlotte, as well as several big plays in the running game. David Cutcliffe breaks down Duke's special teams performance as well as evaluating the running backs

ShawnKrest

Duke Overwhelms Charlotte

Duke came out of the bye week with a dominating performance against Charlotte. The Blue Devils scored the first 24 points of the game and never looked back, dominating with the ground game and blocking two punts

ShawnKrest