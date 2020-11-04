Duke Preparing for Rivalry Game Against UNC

Duke is preparing for the rivalry game against North Carolina, but the game-week schedule had to be adjusted, because of an NCAA-mandated day off on Tuesday for election day. Tuesday’s are normally the day when the game play gets implemented at practice, and Duke’s class schedule makes it difficult to move practice days and times. But the Blue Devils coaches did their best.

“It’s a little strange to be here on a Tuesday that, for us, is somewhat of a Monday,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “No practice. I’m really proud of our guys. All of them got registered and every one of them voted. What it did was we had to squeeze in a practice (Monday) morning. Our academics are not set up very well for a Monday morning practice. That’s why it’s our day off. We missed a few guys. But I’m really proud of our team. They understand the challenge in front of them. Our work was really good. We did work Sun afternoon on North Carolina stuff. I feel good about where we are. We should come back with a lot of energy. Wednesday’s practice is going to be critically important, as is Thursday. It’s a huge challenge. North Carolina is an outstanding football team. They’re a balanced football team. Everybody talks about their offense, and rightfully so, but the defense has a bunch of great athletes. They play fast. They’re very physical. They’re tremendous, as well their kicking game. They’ve got an outstanding, frightening return game. They know what they’re doing in all phases, all aspects. It’s a huge challenge. We’ve got to continue preparing. Our guys are in good spirits. I think they’ll be ready to work.”