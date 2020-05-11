Duke Pushing for 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards

2021 athlete Kaleb Edwards is considering a whole host of college programs, as his recent tweet, which included the logos of 29 schools, attests. The Blue Devils are certainly one of the schools on his radar.

Edwards posted his list on May 8, along with the Bible verse, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13.

“I thank God for everything he has blessed me with!!” Edwards posted. He added, “Recruitment still open.”

Duke was featured on the tweet, along with ACC rivals NC State, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia and Louisville.

Other Power Five offers in his top 29 include Indiana, Northwestern, Iowa State, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Iowa, West Virginia, Michigan State and Mississippi State.

The rest of the list includes East Carolina, Central Florida, South Florida, Bowling Green, Harvard, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, UT-Martin, Georgia Southern and Louisiana.

His tweet may have been almost immediately outdated, as Stanford extended him an offer later that same day.

The 6-foot, 195-pound three star from Dacula, Georgia is the No. 526 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s No. 35 at safety and No. 42 in the state. Rivals lists him as an athlete, rating him No. 26 at that position and No. 31 in Georgia.

The versatile Edwards is a big-play safety who is strong against the pass and run and can make things happen when he gets his hands on a turnover. He had 86 tackles last season with 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Gwinnett Daily Post after gaining 1,766 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. He lined up at wide receiver, read-option quarterback and H-back for his high school team last season.