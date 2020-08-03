Duke Recruit Brendon Barrow Ranked 8th Best 2021 RB by SI All-American

Sports Illustrated All-American is looking back at the 2019 football season to try to come up with the top prospects in high school football—the SI99.

As part of that, the SIAA crew took a look at the top running backs in the class of 2021, ranking the top 10 rising seniors. Duke, who is still looking to add a big-play ball carrier to its 2021 class, is in the running for one member of the SIAA top 10.

Brendon Barrow, a 5-foot-8, 175-pounder from Clearwater, Florida’s Academy International, is ranked No. 8 on the Sports Illustrated All-American rankings.

Barrow rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season with 16 touchdowns, averaging more than 12 yards per carry.

In addition to Duke, who sent him an official offer on August 1, he is considering Stanford, Rutgers and Northwestern. He has more than 30 offers, including South Carolina, Wake Forest, Indiana, Minnesota and Iowa State.

SI’s evaluation of Barrow says, “Another player built for the modern age at the position, few tapes are as fun as Barrow's in the class. Some prospects lean speed over quickness while others flip that script, but the Canada native has elite traits in both departments. The acceleration and deceleration skill is elite, leading to make-em-miss elusiveness in the smallest of windows despite the ability to run by most assigned to track him down. Barrow spends a chunk of his time on Friday nights lined up out wide or in the slot, with steady hands and better route construction than some Power Five receiver prospects to boot. The only knock here is a lack of bell-cow experience, something that will be countered in 2020 considering he will be the focal point of the entire CAI offense.”

Barrow reacted to his ranking, tweeting, “Blessed to be #8. This season is about to showcase all the work I’ve put in. Thank you to everyone that’s pushed me to get better everyday.”