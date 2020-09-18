SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Rocky Shelton: "They Could Have the New England Patriots Line--We'll Be Ready to Go"

ShawnKrest

Duke lost a potential starting linebacker when senior Brandon Hill chose to opt out of the season due to concern over COVID-19. That left the unit young and inexperienced.

Duke started a pair of redshirt sophomores in the opener—Shaka Heyward, who started part-time last season, and Rocky Shelton II, who played sparingly as a freshman.

“Excited,” Shelton said of his first college start. I mean, I’ve played in big games before—in high school—but nothing as big as that. I was still prepared. During the week, I especially prepared looking through the playbook I was ready. I wasn’t afraid or anything like that.”

Shelton had a strong debut, getting four tackles, three solo, as well as a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“That was just big time,” he said. “Everybody—when I got home, my phone was just blowing up. My parents were super excited for me. I was excited for myself. It was a very exciting moment.”

Shelton still found things to work on during his film review after the game.

“Definitely,” he said. “Using my hands, getting off blocks, things of that nature. I felt like my hands weren’t as good as they can be versus Notre Dame. So this is the week we correct that.”

While there was concern over Heyward and Shelton’s lack of experience, the pair has been together since arriving at Duke and had faith that they were up for the challenge.

“He was my roommate last year,” Shelton said. “He’s in my class. We’ve always been together, even freshman year, playing scout team together. We have a close bond. We didn’t focus on what outside people said. We were ready to go and excited to play with each other.”

Notre Dame had a large offensive line filled with experienced players. Boston College promises more of the same, but Shelton isn’t worried.

“We definitely like the challenge,” he said. It doesn’t matter who’s up there. They could have the New England Patriots line. We’ll be ready to go.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previewing Saturday's Game With BC Bulletin's AJ Black

Duke plays its home opener against Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles have a new quarterback and coaching staff. SI.com's BC Bulletin publisher AJ Black tells us what to expect from BC.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice on Playing With No Fans: We'll Have to Bring Our Own Juice

Duke will have an empty stadium for its home opener against Boston College. Quarterback Chase Brice says it will be strange but, "we'll have to bring our own juice"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Nolan Smith Named a Point of Light

Duke director of basketball operations Nolan Smith will be honored by former president George H.W. Bush's Points of Light organization for his community work. Smith is one of 90 people named to the Points of Light honor roll.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Named All-NBA

Jayson Tatum became the fifth former Blue Devil named All-NBA. Zion Williamson became Duke's ninth All-Rookie team member, including one each of the last three years.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice on Scouting Boston College's New Staff

Duke quarterback Chase Brice said that Boston College's new coaching staff makes it tough to scout the team. "We’ve got some intel, some insight on what they might do. Then, during the game, if it’s not what we expect, then you adjust. That’s how you win."

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert to David Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Coming Out" of Game

Mark Gilbert returned to Duke's lineup after missing two years with an injury. He got banged up early in the game but told coach David Cutcliffe, "I'm not coming out"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke's Running, Passing Games Should Improve

Duke had a shortened preseason with very little live scrimmaging. Because of that, the run and pass games both showed timing problems in the opener. David Cutcliffe thinks both will improve.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke Getting Poll Votes

Duke lost its opening game but impressed coaches around the country. The Blue Devils received several votes in the coaches poll this week. David Cutcliffe talks the poll, as well as the rescheduled Virginia game.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Derrick Tangelo Ready to Face Boston College's Offensive Line

For the second straight week, Duke faces an opponent with a big, experienced offensive line. Derrick Tangelo says he's ready for Boston College. "You're going to hear pads popping"

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Playing Well Not Good Enough, We Need to Win

Duke showed well in its opener at Notre Dame, but coach David Cutcliffe said that's not good enough. The team needs to get wins. He thinks the team should show improvement from week one to two, against Boston College

ShawnKrest