Duke Uses Run Game, Defense to Overcome Mistakes, Syracuse

ShawnKrest

Duke ran wild to earn its first win of the season, 38-24, in Syracuse on Saturday.

The Blue Devils dominated game with a stifling defense and a running game that gashed the Orange all day long. Syracuse was able to stay close, however, thanks to Duke’s turnovers and struggles in the red zone, problems that have persisted for the Blue Devils all season long.

Deon Jackson gained 169 yards for Duke and Mataeo Durant added 163 as two Duke backs gained 100 yards on the ground for the first time since the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl win over Indiana.

Chase Brice also passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns—his first at Duke to wide receivers—as Duke’s offense topped 30 points for the second straight week.

The Blue Devils defense also throttled Syracuse, holding the Orange to 286 yards while Duke gained 645. Duke also held Syracuse to 2-of-12 on third down and racked up a 19 and a half minute advantage in time of possession.

Duke struggled, particularly in the first half, however, with some of the same problems that have plagued the Blue Devils in the season-opening four-game slump. Duke made four straight trips deep into Syracuse territory but settled for one field goal. Duke also turned the ball over on downs once and fumbled on back-to-back drives, one by Jackson and one on Brice after a sack.

Brice was briefly removed from the game for backup Gunnar Holmberg, but he returned after Holmberg also fumbled away the ball.

The Blue Devils were able to overcome their own mistakes, however, and pull away from the Orange late to end the longest season-opening losing streak of coach David Cutcliffe’s career.

Football

