Duke, NC State Publishers on John Swofford's Final Move

ShawnKrest

The ACC announced its scheduling model for the 2020 season on Wednesday. Once again, commissioner John Swofford appears to have caught everyone by surprise, including his colleagues at the helm of the other power conferences.

Blue Devil Country publisher Shawn Krest and All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander appeared on the Tar Heel Illustrated podcast with Rivals’ publisher Andrew Jones to discuss the new ACC schedule, and the conversation quickly moved to Swofford and the legacy of the longtime commissioner who announced he will retire next year.

Krest spoke on Swofford’s long-standing social media nickname of The Ninja, and how he had one ninja move left in him before stepping down. Rumors that the SEC was planning to unveil a conference-only schedule, which would have meant the cancellation of several traditional ACC-SEC rivalry games, including Florida-Florida State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Clemson-South Carolina and Louisville-Kentucky.

Before the SEC could do that, Swofford unveiled the ACC’s plan, which calls for one, as yet unspecified non-conference game per team, which must take place in the state where the ACC school is located. In effect, he left the door open for the rivalry games, and put the SEC in the position of having to be the one to call them off.

Swofford’s impact on the ACC couldn’t be overstated. Friedlander called him “the man who saved the ACC” when the first round of realignment took place. Krest said that Swofford was on par with the NBA’s David Stern when discussing the most significant commissioners in all of sports.

Duke, NC State Publishers Discuss How to Schedule the Plus One Game

The ACC adopted a 10 + 1 model for the upcoming football season. The 10 conference opponents for each team are set, but how best to use the plus one? SI's Duke and NC State publishers discuss.

ShawnKrest

New ACC Schedule Creates Oddities for Duke

The ACC announced a 10+1 conference schedule that scrambled Duke's originally planned slate of games. Here's a look at the firsts and unique situations that are created by Duke's new expanded ACC schedule

ShawnKrest

Duke's New 2020 ACC Football Schedule

The ACC announced its 2020 football scheduling plan, which will be 10 conference and one non-conference game. Here's a look at Duke's new list of ACC opponents for the upcoming season

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Against Conference USA

Duke has had some titanic ACC games against former Conference USA team Louisville. The Blue Devils have never lost to a current member of CUSA, however.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram's Father Discusses How He Raised Him Right

Brandon Ingram made a shoe donation to every hospital employee in his hometown. His father, Donald, discussed how he raised Brandon right. Watch his full remarks to the hospital staff here.

ShawnKrest

Kinston Hospital Makes Video Thanking Brandon Ingram

The employees of Kinston's Lenoir UNC Health Care hospital showed their thanks to Brandon Ingram by making a video depicting them wearing the Adidas shoes he gave each employee to do their jobs on the front lines of the pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram's Shoe Donation Had $85,000 Price Tag

Brandon Ingram's father gave background information on the Duke and New Orleans Pelicans star's shoe donation to employees of his hometown hospital. He initially planned to do a back-to-school backpack donation, but instead spent the $85,000 on frontline workers.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram Gives Adidas Shoes to Every Hospital Worker in Home Town

Former Duke player and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram gave back to his community hospital, donating a pair of Adidas to all 982 hospital employees to thank them for their front-line work fighting the pandemic

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Projected as Second Rounder in 2021 Draft

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph is projected to be a second-round pick in one outlet's mock 2021 NFL Draft. Duke hasn't had a defensive player selected since 2014.

ShawnKrest

Duke Closes Campus to Juniors and Seniors

Duke's fall and winter sports teams are in limbo as the school announced that juniors and seniors will take online classes and are not allowed in campus dining halls, residence halls or social spaces. Athletes can apply for an exception, if they demonstrated special circumstances, which will be reviewed by the school.

ShawnKrest