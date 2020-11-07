Duke Suffers Blowout Loss in Rivalry Game

North Carolina overwhelmed the Blue Devils, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and touchdowns on their first seven possessions. The Tar Heels kept possession of the Victory Bell and rolled to a 56-24 win over Duke at Wallace Wade.

Duke was unable to accomplish most of the priorities coaches and players identified in the week leading up to the game:

Play smart and disciplined: Duke committed two penalties on the opening kickoff, which wasn’t even returned, allowing UNC’s offense to start the game at midfield. The Tar Heels scored a touchdown eight plays later. Duke had two kickoffs go out of bounds and picked up a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, one on a kickoff, one on a punt.

Be the more physical team: North Carolina running backs ran over Duke defenders, including UNC back Michael Carter bowling over his namesake—Duke safety Michael Carter II—at the goal line on a touchdown. Javonte Williams also broke several tackles on his three touchdown runs and one touchdown reception.

Pressure the quarterback: The Blue Devils were held to one sack on defense, while Duke quarterbacks were brought down five times. UNC defenders had 10 tackles for loss in the game.

Avoid turnovers: The nation’s leader in turnovers, Duke added two more to the total—on a Chase Brice interception in the first half and a Deon Jackson fumble on the first play of the second half. UNC turned both of them into touchdowns.

Among the few bright spots for Duke: Mataeo Durant rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Gunnar Holmberg passed seven-of-nine for 71 yards in relief of Chase Brice.