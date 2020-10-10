SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke travels to Syracuse on Saturday, looking to turn around its 0-4 start to the 2020 season. Kickoff is at 12:30 ET on Regional Sports Networks.

The Blue Devils are favored in the road contest against the 1-2 Orange.

Duke’s offense has struggled early in the season, although it showed signs of clicking during the second half of last week’s loss to Virginia Tech. Duke limited turnovers to one Chase Brice interception, although the Blue Devils still need to improve on an offensive line that allowed seven sacks of Brice by the Hokies. Syracuse runs a 3-3-5 defense, which will take an adjustment by Blue Devil blockers as well as Brice. The Cuse also has 10 takeaways, which ranks second in FBS.

The Blue Devils increased the tempo on its offense, which seemed to help it emerge from the doldrums. Brice seemed comfortable and in rhythm with the up-tempo attack.

Duke’s two-headed running attack also showed signs of emerging from an early slump. Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant will need to run the ball effectively to help keep Duke keep its time of possession high in the up-tempo, avoiding wear and tear on a defense that has shown signs of struggling with conditioning all season.

Syracuse runs a no-huddle offense which will further pressure Duke’s defense. The Blue Devils will need to limit possession time by the Orange, and the defense will need to hold up and avoid some of the big breakdowns that have resulted in explosive plays, especially late in games. Duke has also struggled with run defense. The Blue Devils will need to stop freshman running back Sean Tucker, who produced the eleventh 100-yard game by a true freshman in school history.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deon Jackson: Duke Running Game Getting Into a Groove

Duke's running game showed signs of rounding into form last week. Deon Jackson believes he and Mataeo Durant are beginning to get into a groove.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Sideline Mask Policy

While some coaches have been taken to task for being lax about masks on the sideline, David Cutcliffe and Duke have been careful and disciplined. Coach Cut discusses the Blue Devils' sideline mask policy

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Should "Get Into Teams"

Duke junior Joey Baker is optimistic about this year's Blue Devils team. He thinks they'll "get into" opponents. He's also working on being a more vocal leader, patterning himself after Jack White

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Has "Sour Taste" After Last Year's Loss to Syracuse

Deon Jackson remembers last season's 49-6 loss to Syracuse. He says he still has "a sour taste in my mouth" from the game. He's busy preparing for the Orange's 3-3-5 defense

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

Duke got blown out by Syracuse last year, which coach David Cutcliffe calls "a real low point." He discusses facing the Orange this year and the process of learning to win

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: "Probably Unlikely" That Duke Will Play In Front of Fans

Duke junior Joey Baker is planning on a season with empty stands. He said it's "probably unlikely" that fans will be able to see the Blue Devils in person and the team is preparing to bring their own energy

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Final Four For Caleb Houstan

Top Duke 2021 recruiting target Caleb Houstan named his final four schools, and the Blue Devils made the cut. Coach K will need to beat out Michigan, Virginia and Alabama to add Houstan to his class

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: I Think Duke Will Be Good Defensively

Duke junior Joey Baker is ready to take on a leadership role with this year's Blue Devils. He thinks the team's versatility will help Duke be strong on defense. He's also impressed with DJ Steward

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Playing Syracuse

Duke heads to Syracuse looking to snap a four-game season-opening slump. Coach David Cutcliffe previews the game against the Orange

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Has Had "Some Awesome Practices"

Joey Baker is one of the experienced leaders on Duke's team this year. He discusses how the early practices are going, his new role, and what he's worked on in his game

ShawnKrest