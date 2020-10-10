Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Syracuse on Saturday, looking to turn around its 0-4 start to the 2020 season. Kickoff is at 12:30 ET on Regional Sports Networks.

The Blue Devils are favored in the road contest against the 1-2 Orange.

Duke’s offense has struggled early in the season, although it showed signs of clicking during the second half of last week’s loss to Virginia Tech. Duke limited turnovers to one Chase Brice interception, although the Blue Devils still need to improve on an offensive line that allowed seven sacks of Brice by the Hokies. Syracuse runs a 3-3-5 defense, which will take an adjustment by Blue Devil blockers as well as Brice. The Cuse also has 10 takeaways, which ranks second in FBS.

The Blue Devils increased the tempo on its offense, which seemed to help it emerge from the doldrums. Brice seemed comfortable and in rhythm with the up-tempo attack.

Duke’s two-headed running attack also showed signs of emerging from an early slump. Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant will need to run the ball effectively to help keep Duke keep its time of possession high in the up-tempo, avoiding wear and tear on a defense that has shown signs of struggling with conditioning all season.

Syracuse runs a no-huddle offense which will further pressure Duke’s defense. The Blue Devils will need to limit possession time by the Orange, and the defense will need to hold up and avoid some of the big breakdowns that have resulted in explosive plays, especially late in games. Duke has also struggled with run defense. The Blue Devils will need to stop freshman running back Sean Tucker, who produced the eleventh 100-yard game by a true freshman in school history.