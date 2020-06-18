BlueDevilCountry
Duke Target Michael Gonzalez Chooses Louisville

ShawnKrest

Three-star class of 2021 offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez announced that he'll be playing at Louisville, dealing a setback to Duke on the recruiting trail.

Gonzalez is 6-foot-4, 280 pounder from Monroe, NC’s Sun Valley High. He had picked up more than a dozen offers and was rated the No. 606 prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports, who also has him No. 28 among guards and No. 33 in the state of North Carolina. Rivals had him No. 57 at his position and No. 22 in the state.

Gonzalez eliminated North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, Florida and Georgia Tech, all of whom had offered him a scholarship, in early May. He released a final five that included Duke, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Gonzalez played both ways for Sun Valley last year, lining up on offense primarily at left tackle, although he’s able to play inside on the line as well and is listed as a guard by many recruiting networks. On defense, he played defensive tackle. He’s projected to be an offensive lineman in college.

Duke currently has one offensive lineman committed in the class of 2021--Pfafftown, North Carolina tackle Andrew Jones, a three-star. They have close to three dozen scholarship offers out to linemen, with nearly half of them still uncommitted.

Jacoby Jackson, who will announce his college choice on Friday, Diego Pounds and Drew Kendall are among the linemen high on the Blue Devils' list. Duke is also recruiting Tyler Maro, Michael Myslinski and Almarion Crim.

