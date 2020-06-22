BlueDevilCountry
Duke's Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospects No. 10 Through 6

ShawnKrest

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Scout looked at Duke’s roster with an eye toward pro potential. Draft Scout ranked Duke’s top NFL prospects for next season’s draft. That means that plenty of talented players will be left out. For instance, receivers Jalen Calhoun and Eli Pancol both excelled as true freshmen last season, as did left tackle Jacob Monk, but they won’t be able to enter the draft in 2021.

Here the bottom half of Draft Scout’s Top 10 2021 NFL prospects at Duke heading into the 2020 season: Prospects 10 through 6.

10. Marquis Waters, S, 6-0, 205, 4.65, SR: Waters started all 12 games last year and had 73 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

9. Deon Jackson, RB, 5-11, 220, 4.65, SR: Jackson inherits the full-time back position after co-running back Brittain Brown transferred following an injury-plagued 2019. Jackson led the team with 641 yards last season.

8. Patrick Leitten, OT, 6-6, 278, 5.0, rJR: The former three-star recruit missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury suffered in spring practice. He has a total of 13 career snaps in his three years at Duke.

7. Chase Brice, QB, 6-1, 230, 4.75, rJR: The favorite in Duke’s quarterback battle, Brice transferred from Clemson, where he’s spent the last two years backing up Trevor Lawrence.

6. Robert Kraeling, OT, 6-6, 310, 5.20, rSR: A former starter, Kraeling lost his job to true freshman Jacob Monk heading into last season and played just 118 snaps. He’s a former four-star recruit who will be looking to earn back a spot on the line this season.

