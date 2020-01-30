BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

ShawnKrest

Duke football had some developments on the transfer front this week.

Running back Brittain Brown and receiver Aaron Young have both found new homes in the transfer portal, bringing the total number of transfers out of Duke to three. A total of 11 Blue Devils have entered the portal, most of them as graduate transfers.

Brown will finish his career at UCLA. A shoulder injury limited Brown to three games and 56 yards rushing this season. In three years, he had 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be called upon to help replace Bruins running back Joshua Kelley.

Young will finish his college career at Florida Atlantic. He had 29 catches for 367 yards and three scores last year and 63 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdowns in his Duke career. He’ll be called upon to replace Tavaris Harrison.

The pair join corner Isaiah Kemp, who transferred to East Carolina earlier in the offseason.

On the incoming transfer front, Duke is expecting a visit from a potential graduate transfer.

Chase Brice, who has backed up Trevor Lawrence at Clemson each of the last two years, is planning an official visit to Duke, according to multiple reports. Duke loses last year’s starting quarterback Quentin Harris and had redshirt sophomore Chris Katrenick, who played sparingly this year, redshirt freshman Gunnar Holmberg, recovering from a knee injury, and incoming freshman Luca Diamont on its quarterback depth chart heading into spring.

Brice had 581 yards and four touchdowns last year. He’s expected to graduate in May, making him eligible to play immediately, and he would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eating His Young: Coach K's Record Against His Assistants

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has faced eight former players or assistants. As the only one to beat him, Mike Brey, says, "He likes to eat his young." Here's the overall record of K against his coaching tree.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel on Returning to Duke: "Once Competition Starts, Man It's Competition"

Former Duke player and coach Jeff Capel returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to lead his Pitt team against the Blue Devils. He said it was weird coming in for shoot around, but once the game started, he locked it. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Team on Kobe: "Men Cry"

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski held a team meeting on Monday to share his memories of Kobe Bryant with his players and to help them grieve. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Jeff Capel, Kobe Bryant

It was an emotional night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, as he had to coach against former player and assistant Jeff Capel, on the night they paid tribute to former Olympic player Kobe Bryant. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Pitt Update

Plenty of movement on the career lists at Duke following the Pitt game. Tre Jones passed Billy King in scoring, plus he moved into the top 20 in assists. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K Apologizes for Scolding Students "But Let's Find a Different Cheer"

Coach Mike Krzyzewski yelled at the student section for a cheer singling out Pitt coach, and former Blue Devil, Jeff Capel. When he found out later that the cheer was relatively benign, he apologized but still thought it was inappropriate. Watch

ShawnKrest

Emotions Run High As Duke Tops Pitt

Duke managed to survive a Pitt rally to win an ACC battle in an emotional night at Cameron Indoor that saw former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel return. Read more

ShawnKrest

Pitt-Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Pitt faces Duke at Cameron as former Blue Devil player, assistant and interim coach Jeff Capel makes his return. Tune in for updates and analysis from courtside.

ShawnKrest

Sahmir Hagans Commits to Duke Football

Philadelphia playmaker and return specialist Sahmir Hagans becomes the fourth member of Duke's class of 2021. The Blue Devils are up 26 spots from last year's recruiting ranking and have jumped four spots in the ACC, getting off to a fast early start. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K, Team USA on Kobe Bryant's Death

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recruited Kobe Bryant heavily coming out of high school, and Bryant said on multiple occasions that he would have played for Duke if he went to college. The two also won a pair of Olympic golds together. Read more on Coach K's reaction to Bryant's death.

ShawnKrest