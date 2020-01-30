Duke Transfer Update: Chase Brice Expected to Visit

Duke football had some developments on the transfer front this week.

Running back Brittain Brown and receiver Aaron Young have both found new homes in the transfer portal, bringing the total number of transfers out of Duke to three. A total of 11 Blue Devils have entered the portal, most of them as graduate transfers.

Brown will finish his career at UCLA. A shoulder injury limited Brown to three games and 56 yards rushing this season. In three years, he had 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be called upon to help replace Bruins running back Joshua Kelley.

Young will finish his college career at Florida Atlantic. He had 29 catches for 367 yards and three scores last year and 63 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdowns in his Duke career. He’ll be called upon to replace Tavaris Harrison.

The pair join corner Isaiah Kemp, who transferred to East Carolina earlier in the offseason.

On the incoming transfer front, Duke is expecting a visit from a potential graduate transfer.

Chase Brice, who has backed up Trevor Lawrence at Clemson each of the last two years, is planning an official visit to Duke, according to multiple reports. Duke loses last year’s starting quarterback Quentin Harris and had redshirt sophomore Chris Katrenick, who played sparingly this year, redshirt freshman Gunnar Holmberg, recovering from a knee injury, and incoming freshman Luca Diamont on its quarterback depth chart heading into spring.

Brice had 581 yards and four touchdowns last year. He’s expected to graduate in May, making him eligible to play immediately, and he would have two years of eligibility remaining.