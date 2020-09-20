One of the key matchups of Duke’s game against Boston College on Saturday was the defensive line against the Eagles’ large, experienced offensive linemen.

For the most part, Duke seemed to get the best of that matchup. The Blue Devils’ defensive ends, Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje were in the Boston College backfield for much of the game, pressuring quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Dimukeje just missed the school record for sacks in a game, recording a career high 3.5. Blaine Earon’s school record has stood for 71 years.

“They had a good offensive line,” Dimukeje said. “It wasn’t me. It was my teammates doing a great job taking on double teams. It wasn’t just me. It was also coaches making great calls. It was a team effort. I just happened to make the plays.”

Despite all the sacks, Duke actually could have brought Jurkovec down even more. The Blue Devils just missed on several potential sacks, either through Jurkovec’s mobility or missed tackles.

“I wouldn’t call it frustrating,” Dimukeje said. “He was a good quarterback. We tried to get pressure on him, get sacks on him. He did a great job avoiding pressure and sacks. We just have to learn from it, get back to work on it in practice and build on what we have right now.”

Still, Boston College was able to take advantage of Duke’s defense to earn a 26-6 win.

“They did a good job adjusting,” Dimukeje said. “We had some busts. We made some mistakes. It happens. It’s part of the game. It’s early in the season.”