SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Victor Dimukeje on Huge Day Against Boston College

ShawnKrest

One of the key matchups of Duke’s game against Boston College on Saturday was the defensive line against the Eagles’ large, experienced offensive linemen.

For the most part, Duke seemed to get the best of that matchup. The Blue Devils’ defensive ends, Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje were in the Boston College backfield for much of the game, pressuring quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Dimukeje just missed the school record for sacks in a game, recording a career high 3.5. Blaine Earon’s school record has stood for 71 years.

“They had a good offensive line,” Dimukeje said. “It wasn’t me. It was my teammates doing a great job taking on double teams. It wasn’t just me. It was also coaches making great calls. It was a team effort. I just happened to make the plays.”

Despite all the sacks, Duke actually could have brought Jurkovec down even more. The Blue Devils just missed on several potential sacks, either through Jurkovec’s mobility or missed tackles.

“I wouldn’t call it frustrating,” Dimukeje said. “He was a good quarterback. We tried to get pressure on him, get sacks on him. He did a great job avoiding pressure and sacks. We just have to learn from it, get back to work on it in practice and build on what we have right now.”

Still, Boston College was able to take advantage of Duke’s defense to earn a 26-6 win.

“They did a good job adjusting,” Dimukeje said. “We had some busts. We made some mistakes. It happens. It’s part of the game. It’s early in the season.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Went Wrong: Duke's Chase Brice Breaks Down His Turnovers

Duke quarterback Chase Brice won the starting job because he was best at ball security. He breaks down his three turnovers which contributed to the Blue Devils' home loss to Boston College.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on What Went Wrong in Boston College Loss

"You don’t start fast, then you have a five turnover game to none. You don’t come close to matching explosive plays. You have two pretty bad penalties early and then we turned it over at the most inopportune times—going in and coming out. And when you do that, you’re going to lose football games."

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong: Missed Opportunities Doom Duke

Duke wasted opportunity after opportunity in a 26-6 loss to Boston College. 247 of the Blue Devils' 351 total yards came on drives that ended in missed field goal attempts or turnovers deep in BC territory.

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens its home season at noon, hosting Boston College in an empty Wallace Wade Stadium. The Eagles have a new coach, new coordinators and a new quarterback, so the Blue Devils won't be sure what to expect.

ShawnKrest

Duke WR Jalon Calhoun Ready to "Make Plays When It Comes My Way"

Jalon Calhoun's goals are simple for his second year as Duke's top option at receiver: "Get more open, get separation from the defensive backs and make the play when it comes my way"

ShawnKrest

Duke LB Rocky Shelton: "They Could Have the New England Patriots Line--We'll Be Ready to Go"

Duke linebacker Rocky Shelton II had a strong first career start, recording 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks against Notre Dame. Now he's ready to face Boston College's big offensive line. "They could have the New England Patriots line. We'll be ready to go."

ShawnKrest

Previewing Saturday's Game With BC Bulletin's AJ Black

Duke plays its home opener against Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles have a new quarterback and coaching staff. SI.com's BC Bulletin publisher AJ Black tells us what to expect from BC.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice on Playing With No Fans: We'll Have to Bring Our Own Juice

Duke will have an empty stadium for its home opener against Boston College. Quarterback Chase Brice says it will be strange but, "we'll have to bring our own juice"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Nolan Smith Named a Point of Light

Duke director of basketball operations Nolan Smith will be honored by former president George H.W. Bush's Points of Light organization for his community work. Smith is one of 90 people named to the Points of Light honor roll.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Named All-NBA

Jayson Tatum became the fifth former Blue Devil named All-NBA. Zion Williamson became Duke's ninth All-Rookie team member, including one each of the last three years.

ShawnKrest