Duke's Victor Dimukeje on the Defense: "We Look Good"

ShawnKrest

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje is one of the leaders of that side of the ball for the Blue Devils. He and Chris Rumph II provide a strong pass rush that will be the hallmark of a deep, talented and fast defense.

“Speaking defensively, we have a lot of experience. You can see that. Guys are picking up on plays quickly, and also the younger guys know what they’re doing. So we look fast out there. We look experienced. We know what we’re doing out there. We look good.”

There is plenty of depth on the defensive line.

“We’re going to have to play everybody,” Dimukeje said. “They all are making strides to play. Aeneas (Peebles), Gary (Smith III), all those guys. Ben (Albert, co-defensive coordinator and line coach) is doing a good job coaching these young guys. All those guys are picking stuff up fast. We’re excited to see them play.”

There has been speculation that Dimukeje may be move inside, to play defensive tackle in certain situations this season.

“The coaches are trying to find ways to play us in many diff situations,” he said. “We really don’t know what we’re going to do. They’re still testing things out. But I’m willing to that. All of us, we’re versatile and we could fill (in) all through the defensive line.”

Dimukeje has also gotten an up-close look at Duke’s offensive line, practicing against them every day. He’s confident in that side of the ball, even after center Jack Wohlabaugh’s knee injury.

“You’ve got to start out with the addition of (offensive line) Coach (Greg) Frey. He’s doing a great job coaching those guys, teaching them new techniques and stuff. We’ve seen improvement through camp. They look good as an offensive line. We compete every day. They all look good. Of course, Jack was a great leader, but we have the guys to replace him.”

Football

Duke Has 250/1 Odds of Winning CFB Playoff

Duke is a longshot to make the CFB Playoff, but the Blue Devils got an assist from the pandemic, which has taken two Power Five conferences out of contention. Duke is listed by one bookmaker as a 250/1 chance to win the national title

ShawnKrest

Six of 10 NFL Blue Devils Survive Final Cuts

Ten former Duke Blue Devils started the day on NFL rosters. When final cuts were complete, six of them still had jobs, while the other four were awaiting a phone call or a practice squad offer. Here's a rundown of who made it and who didn't.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson to Get Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

Former Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson may not have won Rookie of the Year, but he's winning the endorsement game. Williamson will reportedly get his own signature line Jordan Brand shoe, called the Z Code.

ShawnKrest

The Most and Least Stable Positions on David Cutcliffe's Depth Charts

In part two of our look at Duke's depth chart history under Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, we look at the positions that have had the most instability, led by running back, and the least. Plus, the Dave Harding Rule.

ShawnKrest

Duke Updates Heights, Weights for Roster

Duke updated its roster for the 2020-21 season, and the biggest gainers are Matthew Hurt (21 pounds), Henry Coleman (19 pounds from November signing day) and Keenan Worthington (14 pounds)

ShawnKrest

How Secure Is a Spot on Duke's Depth Chart?

Coaches like to say that they're in favor of competition, and a player can win a job from a starter through hard work and opportunity. But can they, really? We look at 12 years of Duke depth charts under David Cutcliffe to see how likely it is to crack the two-deep once it's been set.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Finishes Third in Rookie of Year Voting

Zion Williamson finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting, getting one first-place vote, the first former Blue Devil to get a top rookie vote since Mason Plumlee in 2014. RJ Barrett finished eighth in voting.

ShawnKrest

Duke Chosen for 12th in ACC

The ACC media poll has the Duke Blue Devils projected for a 12th place finish in the league this year. Return specialist Damond Philyaw-Johnson was the only Blue Devil named to the preseason All-ACC team

ShawnKrest

Duke Freshman Henry Coleman to Coach K: "We're a Different Group of Guys"

The Duke Blue Devils brought in six freshmen and seven newcomers. That large group could bring a new personality to the team. As freshman Henry Coleman told Coach K, "We're a different group of guys."

ShawnKrest

How Does Duke Replace Jack Wohlabaugh? Jacob Monk Explains

The Duke Blue Devils lost two-year starter Jack Wohlabaugh to a knee injury that guard Jacob Monk confirmed is season-ending. How does Duke replace him? Monk breaks it all down.

ShawnKrest