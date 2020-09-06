Duke's Victor Dimukeje on the Defense: "We Look Good"

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje is one of the leaders of that side of the ball for the Blue Devils. He and Chris Rumph II provide a strong pass rush that will be the hallmark of a deep, talented and fast defense.

“Speaking defensively, we have a lot of experience. You can see that. Guys are picking up on plays quickly, and also the younger guys know what they’re doing. So we look fast out there. We look experienced. We know what we’re doing out there. We look good.”

There is plenty of depth on the defensive line.

“We’re going to have to play everybody,” Dimukeje said. “They all are making strides to play. Aeneas (Peebles), Gary (Smith III), all those guys. Ben (Albert, co-defensive coordinator and line coach) is doing a good job coaching these young guys. All those guys are picking stuff up fast. We’re excited to see them play.”

There has been speculation that Dimukeje may be move inside, to play defensive tackle in certain situations this season.

“The coaches are trying to find ways to play us in many diff situations,” he said. “We really don’t know what we’re going to do. They’re still testing things out. But I’m willing to that. All of us, we’re versatile and we could fill (in) all through the defensive line.”

Dimukeje has also gotten an up-close look at Duke’s offensive line, practicing against them every day. He’s confident in that side of the ball, even after center Jack Wohlabaugh’s knee injury.

“You’ve got to start out with the addition of (offensive line) Coach (Greg) Frey. He’s doing a great job coaching those guys, teaching them new techniques and stuff. We’ve seen improvement through camp. They look good as an offensive line. We compete every day. They all look good. Of course, Jack was a great leader, but we have the guys to replace him.”