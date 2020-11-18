SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Called Off

ShawnKrest

Four days before kickoff, the ACC announced that Duke and Wake Forest would not be playing at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday after all.

The full announcement from the league reads:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Wake Forest at Duke football game this weekend will not be played. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 21.

The decision follows positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Wake Forest football team. The conference and team are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.”

The use of the phrase “will not be played” seems to indicate that Duke and Wake will not be making up the game. Wake Forest has already moved a game against Notre Dame, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, was moved to Dec. 12 due to an outbreak of positive COVID tests on the Irish early the week of the game. Neither team has an open date remaining, unless the two teams played on the day of the ACC Championship Game.

Assuming Duke and Wake isn’t played and Duke doesn’t pick up a second non-conference foe, this will be the fewest games (10) Duke has played in a season since 1969, when the Blue Devils went 3-6-1.
Duke's next scheduled game is a road contest at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28. Game time and TV assignments for this contest will be announced by the ACC following the games on Saturday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Leads Power Five Schools in Graduation Rate

The NCAA released its latest Graduation Success Rate figures and Duke leads all Power Five schools in graduation rate. The men's basketball team had a perfect 100 percent rate, while football led the ACC with 97 percent

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II a Semifinalist for Man of the Year

Duke safety Michael Carter II was named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award for demonstrating leadership, exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt, Henry Coleman Suffer Injuries For Duke

With just over a week to go until the opening game, Duke has two players battling injuries. Assistant Chris Carrawell gives updates on Matthew Hurt and Henry Coleman's ailments while discussing who has stepped up in their absence.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Open Date, Wake Forest Game

Duke had an extra week to think about its blowout loss to UNC. David Cutcliffe said the Blue Devils had more physical practices than usual during the open date week. Now it's back to game prep with Wake Forest looming

ShawnKrest

Duke's Nate James on Wendell Moore's Evolution Into a Leader

Duke assistant Nate James has seen Wendell Moore mature from his freshman year to his current role as a sophomore leader. It makes him feel like a proud parent as he says Moore will be "an outstanding captain this year"

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore: Duke One-and-Dones Miss Us as Much as We Miss Them

While Wendell Moore's freshman teammates, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley, will be waiting to hear their names this week in the NBA Draft, Moore is back at school and thinks his ex-teammates may be a little jealous

ShawnKrest

Coach K Previews the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is Wednesday, and Tre Jones, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley are waiting to hear their names called. Coach K discusses the three players and their draft prep

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson, Jordan Goldwire Star In Duke's Second Scrimmage

For the second straight week, Duke spent its Friday night with an intrasquad scrimmage at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Freshman Jalen Johnson and senior Jordan Goldwire were among the top performers

ShawnKrest

Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin Sign With Duke

Both of the committed players Duke has landed so far in the 2021 recruiting cycle made it official. Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin both signed their letters of intent at the start of the early signing period

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We're Starting to See Separation on Duke's Team

Duke has a young team, and Mike Krzyzewski says he hasn't seen as much separation on the team as usual, but players are beginning to step forward and earn more playing time.

ShawnKrest