Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Called Off

Four days before kickoff, the ACC announced that Duke and Wake Forest would not be playing at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday after all.

The full announcement from the league reads:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Wake Forest at Duke football game this weekend will not be played. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 21.

The decision follows positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Wake Forest football team. The conference and team are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.”

The use of the phrase “will not be played” seems to indicate that Duke and Wake will not be making up the game. Wake Forest has already moved a game against Notre Dame, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, was moved to Dec. 12 due to an outbreak of positive COVID tests on the Irish early the week of the game. Neither team has an open date remaining, unless the two teams played on the day of the ACC Championship Game.

Assuming Duke and Wake isn’t played and Duke doesn’t pick up a second non-conference foe, this will be the fewest games (10) Duke has played in a season since 1969, when the Blue Devils went 3-6-1.

Duke's next scheduled game is a road contest at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28. Game time and TV assignments for this contest will be announced by the ACC following the games on Saturday.