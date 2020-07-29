Duke's New 2020 ACC Football Schedule

As expected, the ACC approved a 10+1 model for the 2020 football schedule. All teams, including Notre Dame, will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

Among the high points of the ACC’s announcement:

· The season will start the week of Sept. 7 to 12

· There will be no divisions.

· Each school’s non-conference game must be played in the home state of the ACC school.

· Each team will have two bye weeks.

· Notre Dame will be eligible for the conference title.

· The ACC Championship Game will be held in Charlotte on Dec. 12 or 19 and match the two teams with the best winning percentage in conference games.

The league also announced the 10 conference opponents for each school.

Duke will play the following teams at home: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Duke’s road games will be: Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia.

Coastal opponents Pitt (originally scheduled as a road game) and Miami (also a road game) were removed from Duke’s schedule.

Virginia was moved from a home game to a road contest. Boston College and FSU are the new home opponents added to Duke’s schedule. Other than the Virginia game, Syracuse is the only new road opponent for Duke.

Dates of the games and non-conference opponents have not yet been released.