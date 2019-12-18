Duke National Signing Day Open Thread

Duke has more unfinished business than usual as National Signing Day opens on Dec. 18.

The numbers

At the start of the day, Duke has 13 commitments in the Class of 2020. That number could expand as the day goes on, with the best bet being that the Blue Devils end up around 16 commitments at day’s end.

Depending on any additional players leaving via transfer, early entry to the draft or giving up football, the Blue Devils should have about 18 scholarships to give. There will be a handful of prospects with Duke offers who don’t sign during the early period, and Duke may want to entertain incoming transfers in the portal, so it’s understandable if coach David Cutcliffe doesn’t sign to the limit during the early period.

The Class of 2020

As of the start of the day, here is Duke’s class:

QB Luca Diamont, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, 3-star, No. 449 overall, No. 18 Dual threat QB. From Los Angeles’ Venice High

WR Nicky Dalmolin, 6-foot-4, 199 pounds, 3-star, No. 149 WR. From Cumming, Georgia’s North Forsyth High

TE Cole Finney, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, 3-star, No. 83 TE. From Hingham, Massachusetts

OL Graham Barton, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, 3-star, No. 671 overall, No. 41 Guard. From Brentwood, Tennessee’s Ravenwood High

OL Calib Perez, 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, 3-star, No. 88 OT. From Pearland, Texas’ Dawson High

OL Gary Smith, 6-foot-2, 310 pounds, 3-star, No. 92 OG. From Shelbyville, Tennessee’s Central High

DT Michael Reese, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, 3-star, No. 964 overall, No. 78 DT. From Antioch, Tennessee’s Cane Ridge High

DT Aeneas Peebles, 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, 3-star, No. 90 DT. From Knightdale, NC

LB Dorian Mausi, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, 3-star, No. 965 overall, No. 67 OLB. From Detroit’s University of Detroit Jesuit HS

LB Christian Hood, 6-foot-0, 205 pounds, 3-star, No. 49 ILB. From Missouri City, Texas’ HIghtower High (highlights at top)

LB Ryan Smith, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, 3-star, No. 64 ILB. From Kennesaw, Georgia’s Harrison High

S Isaiah Fisher-Smith, 5-foot-10, 197 pounds, 3-star, No. 96 Safety. From Greensboro, NC’s Page High

The rankings

The current class ranks No. 67 nationally and No. 13 in the ACC, down from last year’s rankings of 49 and 8 (all player and class rankings are 247Sports).

Potential additions

There are several players who could still join the class. The best bets are

Da’Quan Johnson, 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounds, 3-star, No. 1,821 overall, No. 145 Athlete. From Flomaton, Alabama. Johnson took an official visit to Duke last week and then decommitted from Troy. The Blue Devils are his only known Power Five offer. Played both ways in high school at quarterback, running back and safety.

Jontavis Robertson, 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, 3-star, No. 802 overall, No. 121 WR. From Gray, Georgia’s Jones County High. Took an official visit to Duke this past weekend, with most of the current commitments. Took an official to Indiana the previous weekend. Also has an offer from home-state Georgia. Will be holding his signing ceremony at 2:30, long after Duke’s press conference. So he may send in the official paperwork (or regrets) early, or this might be a late addition to the class.

Jaylen Stinson, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, 3-star, No. 1,032 overall, No. 67 Athlete. From Opelika, Alabama. A cornerback, Stinson starts the day as a Purdue commitment. Duke is reported to be making a late push to flip him.

Addison Penn, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, 3-star, No. 895 overall, No. 20 center. From Southlake, Texas’ Southlake Carroll High. He starts the day as a Boston College commit, although he got an offer from Duke earlier this month.