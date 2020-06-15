Five Blue Devils Named to Athlon All-ACC Team

Athlon released its annual college football preview magazine, which included a preseason All-Conference team for the ACC.

Duke has several players represented on the first, second or third teams:

Damon Philyaw-Johnson was named the first-team kick returner. The junior gained 549 yards on 17 returns last season, scoring twice, both in the same game against Wake Forest, which tied an NCAA record. He was named second-team All-ACC last season.

Noah Gray was named the second-team tight end, behind Miami’s Brevin Jordan. The senior had 51 catches for 392 yards last season, scoring three times. He was named second-team All-ACC and second team Walter Camp All-American.

Chris Rumph II was named to the second team defensive line, along with Miami's Quincy Roche, Clemson's Tyler Davis and Pitt's Patrick Jones II. The first team was made up of FSU's Marvin Wilson, Pitt's Jaylen Twyman, Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. and Miami's Gregory Rousseau. The junior had 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season. He was third-team All-ACC last season but was a first-team All-American from Pro Football Focus.

Deon Jackson was named the third team All Purpose Running Back, behind Louisville’s Tutu Atwell and UNC’s Dyami Brown. A senior, Jackson rushed for 641 yards and six touchdowns last season, adding 192 yards and two scores receiving. His numbers were down from 2018, when he rushed for 847 yards and seven touchdowns and had 253 receiving yards for two touchdowns. He was named second-team All-ACC as a sophomore.

Victor Dimukeje was chosen for the third team defensive line, with Clemson’s Xavier Thomas, Pitt’s Rashad Weaver and NC State’s Alim McNeill. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last year, earning second-team All-ACC.

