Five Blue Devils Enter Transfer Portal

Six Duke underclassmen went through the Senior Day celebration before last month’s final regular season game against Miami. The players had met with the coaching staff and decided to earn their Duke degree and move on, ending their playing career at Duke.

That could have meant attempting to play professional football, entering the job market in a traditional field, or transferring to another school to use their remaining football eligibility.

Five of the six have decided to explore the possibility of playing at another school by entering the transfer portal. As graduate transfers, they would all be eligible to play immediately, without having to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules.

Safety Damani Neal, who appeared in 300 snaps over two seasons with Duke, is the only player who has not yet entered the portal. Players who are considering a graduate transfer include:

Scott Bracey: The four-star wide receiver had the most playing time of any of the underclassmen who left early. He battled injury during his time at Duke but had his most successful season in 2019, getting 21 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs.

Liam Smith: The offensive lineman finished the year as the backup center, after starter Jack Wohlabaugh went down and Will Taylor took over. He did not see the field this year, though, and had just 19 snaps over three seasons.

Jacob Morgenstern: The linebacker saw 200 snaps this year and 328 over three seasons.

Javon Jackson: The defensive back was a special teams specialist this year, although he battled injury throughout the season. He had 228 snaps this year and 442 over three years.

AJ Reed: The kicker had a redemption year this season. He arrived at Duke as a promising kicking prospect, then struggled through a nightmare freshman year where he missed seven of 10 field goals. After sitting out 2017 and spending 2018 on kickoffs only, Reed hit 15 of 18 field goals this year.