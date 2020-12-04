HomeBasketballFootball
Florida Athlete Jaquez Moore Commits to Duke

Expected to play running back for Blue Devils
Versatile Florida athlete Jaquez Moore became the 18th member of Duke’s class of 2021 when he committed to the Blue Devils on Friday.

Moore chose Duke over offers from Tulane, Navy, Florida Atlantic and Coastal Carolina, among other schools. The 5-foot-11, 185 pounder had a dozen offers from FBS schools. He had been committed to Georgia Southern since May, but after Duke offered a scholarship in late October, he announced his decommitment a few weeks later.

Moore played running back, kick returner, safety and dual-threat quarterback for Live Oak’s Suwannee High. He moved to quarterback for his senior season after previously playing running back on offense.

Georgia Southern had been planning to use him at running back, and Moore is expected to play running back for the Blue Devils as well. Moore joins Alabama ballcarrier Trent Davis as running backs in Duke’s 2021 class. He was the 18th commitment in the class, but the Blue Devils got a commitment from defensive lineman Mandela Tobin later in the day to put them at 19.

He passed for 1,259 yards and 16 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,270 and 19 scores. He also had three interceptions on defense and, in his high school career, scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing as well as on punt returns, kick returns and interception returns.

He also runs sprints on the track team and is a member of the school’s weightlifting team.

Moore announced his decision on Twitter, saying, “Just a small town kid with big time dreams.”

