Four Blue Devils Named Preseason All-ACC by Pick Six Previews

ShawnKrest

Duke had four players recognized in college football’s Pick Six Previews preseason All-ACC team.

The only offensive player to make the Pick Six teams was center Jack Wohlabaugh, who was chosen for the third team. Pitt’s Jimmy Morrissey and Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom were first and second-team centers, respectively. Wohlabaugh was named fourth-team center by Athlon.

Tight end Noah Gray was not recognized in a mild upset. Miami’s Brevin Jordan, Louisville’s Marshon Ford and Boston College’s Hunter Long were the tight ends on the three teams. Gray was named second-team All-ACC by Athlon.

Running back Deon Jackson, a third-team all-purpose back on Athlon’s team, was not named by Pick Six.

Duke had three defensive players on the list. Defensive end Chris Rumph was second team defensive line, along with Pitt’s Patrick Jones, Clemson’s Tyler Davis and Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham. The first team line was Miami’s Gregory Rousseau, Pitt’s Jaylen Twyman, Florida State’s Marvin Wilson and Miami’s Quincy Roche. Rumph also made second-team All-ACC on Athlon’s squad.

Fellow defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the third team, joining Clemson’s Xavier Thomas and Bryan Bresee and Pitt’s Rashad Weaver. Dimukeje was also third team on Athlon’s preseason picks.

The final Blue Devil named by Pick Six was corner Mark Gilbert, who was named to the second-team secondary, along with Clemson’s Derion Kendrick, Pitt’s Damar Hamlin and Florida State’s Hamsah Nasirildeen.

First-team defensive backs were Florida State’s Asante Samuel, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Syracuse’s Andre Cisco and Pitt’s Paris Ford.

Michael Carter, named fourth-team safety by Athlon, wasn’t chosen by Pick Six.

Pick Six didn’t name preseason All-ACC for special teams.

Kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson was named first team by Athlon and College Football News.

"Newly Discovered Evidence" in Lawsuit Contested by Zion Williamson's Lawyers

There was more back-and-forth drama in the Zion Williamson lawsuit as his former marketing agent presented "newly discovered evidence" of an illegal $400,000 payment while he was still at Duke. Williamson's legal team contested it, calling it baseless and fraudulent.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Ryan Lange Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star California tackle Ryan Lange has several offers from schools on the West Coast, including a group of Pac-12 rivals. Duke will attempt to lure him East, however, offering Lange earlier this week.

ShawnKrest

Uncertainty Clouds College Football Season

With many college teams back on campus, and Duke about to return, uncertainty has suddenly descended on the college football season. SI.com looked into the options and the decision deadline for how to handle football as the pandemic continues.

ShawnKrest

Kenny Blakeney: Tommy Amaker Helped Teach Me How to Recruit

Kenny Blakeney had the biggest recruiting upset in recent memory when Makur Maker chose Howard. Another former Duke player, Tommy Amaker, gets an assist, after showing Blakeney how to recruit with limited resources.

ShawnKrest

How Rare Is a Duke Recruiting Loss?

The numbers show that, once Duke identifies a target, the Blue Devils rarely miss. Since 2013, a prospect with a Duke offer is four times more likely to commit than one with an offer from Kansas and twice as likely as UNC and Michigan State offers.

ShawnKrest

Red Flag or Perfect Storm: What Max Christie's Rejection Means For Duke Recruiting?

Max Christie committed to Michigan State, giving Coach K a rare loss in the recruitment of a prospect he really wanted. Was it a fluke or is it a sign of the future for Duke?

ShawnKrest

Jonathan Kuminga Glad to See Coach K Speak Out For Social Justice

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski released a video supporting Black Lives Matter. While the subject may be controversial, top recruit Jonathan Kuminga was glad to see it. A witness to atrocities in the Congo, he now speaks out for justice and wants a coach who does the same.

ShawnKrest

Max Christie Chooses Michigan State Over Duke

One of Duke's top 2021 recruiting targets, five-star shooting guard Max Christie, left the Blue Devils scrambling after committing to Michigan State instead.

ShawnKrest

2022 Five-Star M.J. Rice Hearing From Duke, Rehabbing Knee

Five-star 2022 wing M.J. Rice is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. Now relocated from Durham, NC to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, he's been hearing from top programs, including Duke. He talks rehab and recruiting in an exclusive blog for SI

ShawnKrest

2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

One of Duke's top remaining running back targets in the class of 2021 opted to head west when New Orleans ball carrier Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona.

ShawnKrest