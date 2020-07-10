Four Blue Devils Named Preseason All-ACC by Pick Six Previews

Duke had four players recognized in college football’s Pick Six Previews preseason All-ACC team.

The only offensive player to make the Pick Six teams was center Jack Wohlabaugh, who was chosen for the third team. Pitt’s Jimmy Morrissey and Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom were first and second-team centers, respectively. Wohlabaugh was named fourth-team center by Athlon.

Tight end Noah Gray was not recognized in a mild upset. Miami’s Brevin Jordan, Louisville’s Marshon Ford and Boston College’s Hunter Long were the tight ends on the three teams. Gray was named second-team All-ACC by Athlon.

Running back Deon Jackson, a third-team all-purpose back on Athlon’s team, was not named by Pick Six.

Duke had three defensive players on the list. Defensive end Chris Rumph was second team defensive line, along with Pitt’s Patrick Jones, Clemson’s Tyler Davis and Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham. The first team line was Miami’s Gregory Rousseau, Pitt’s Jaylen Twyman, Florida State’s Marvin Wilson and Miami’s Quincy Roche. Rumph also made second-team All-ACC on Athlon’s squad.

Fellow defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the third team, joining Clemson’s Xavier Thomas and Bryan Bresee and Pitt’s Rashad Weaver. Dimukeje was also third team on Athlon’s preseason picks.

The final Blue Devil named by Pick Six was corner Mark Gilbert, who was named to the second-team secondary, along with Clemson’s Derion Kendrick, Pitt’s Damar Hamlin and Florida State’s Hamsah Nasirildeen.

First-team defensive backs were Florida State’s Asante Samuel, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Syracuse’s Andre Cisco and Pitt’s Paris Ford.

Michael Carter, named fourth-team safety by Athlon, wasn’t chosen by Pick Six.

Pick Six didn’t name preseason All-ACC for special teams.

Kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson was named first team by Athlon and College Football News.