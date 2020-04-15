Four Duke Players Named to Hampshire Society

Four Blue Devils football players were named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.

Selected for membership were:

Quarterback Quentin Harris: A two-time Academic All-ACC selection and starter in his last season, Harris graduated last May with a public policy studies degree, economics minor and certificate in innovation and entrepreneurship. He played this season as a Duke graduate student.

Defensive end Tre Hornbuckle: He was a three-time recipient of the program's Iron Duke Award and two-time Academic All-ACC selection. Hornbuckle graduated in December with a degree in sociology and a certificate in markets and management.

Linebacker Koby Quansah: He graduated in December with a degree in psychology and a certificate in markets and management.

Offensive lineman Julian Santos: He will graduate in May with a degree in visual and media studies and a certificate in policy journalism and media studies.

The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade point average or better throughout their college career.

Since 2011, Duke has now had 44 players selected to the Hampshire Society, more than any other ACC team. This year, Duke tied for the most in the ACC with Boston College, Virginia and Clemson also having four players selected. Overall, 24 ACC players earned the honor.

Duke has had someone selected each of the last nine years and has had at least four players chosen in eight of the last nine.

"We are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year's Hampshire Honor Society," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "For more than a decade, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."





