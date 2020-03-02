BlueDevilCountry
Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

ShawnKrest

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury that cost him last season.

Holmberg ended up missing his redshirt freshman season after going down during August preseason practice.

“It was great to back out here with the guys,” he said. “It’s been since August for me. I’m knocking a little rust off, getting my legs back under me, throwing routes against a defense, not just against air. It’s definitely refreshing. It felt good with the guys.”

Sitting out the year was tough, but Holmberg made the best of it.

“It just depends on how you look at it and react to it,” he said. “I used it as a way to study the film. I was in every meeting with the quarterbacks, being a great teammate for the guys that are playing. I traveled toward the end of year, getting some games, watching the signals. It was definitely a more mental game. As I got my knee right, I started putting on more weight, strength-wise. Those are some things that helped me out.”

Now Holmberg is in a battle for the starting job.

“I feel good,” he said. “Pretty much 100%. It was a little different at first, getting confidence back in your knee, but it’s been good for about a month now. Speed-wise, I felt about the same. Strength behind the ball felt good.”

Holmberg is competing with Chris Katrenick, and Chase Bryce will arrive as a transfer from Clemson before fall practice.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “Me and (Katrenick) are good friends. We’re always trying to make each other better. Out there, we’re definitely competing against each other. It either makes you better or makes you worse. Don’t force anything. Just play your game. Play to your strengths. Don’t do anything out of character just because you’re trying to win a job.”

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

ShawnKrest

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

ShawnKrest

Ryguy3

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake's Danny Manning: Tip Your Hat to Tre Jones

Danny Manning was disappointed that Wake's early 12-point lead dissolved, although he gave credit to Duke's Tre Jones for rallying the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Coach K: No Excuse for the Two Turnovers We Had

Duke committed two turnovers in the final minute of regulation, allowing Wake Forest to tie the score before winning in double overtime. Coach K said there was no excuse for the mistakes. Watch

ShawnKrest

Ct33

Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

Duke scored 101 points in a disappointing loss to Wake Forest, which sparked plenty of movement on the scoring list, including players moving past Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest