Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Gunnar Holmberg’s recovery kept him off the field all season. While he was near the end of his recovery by the end of the regular season, he didn’t get the chance to practice with the team.

“Not making a bowl game kind of threw that off little bit,” he said, referring to the extra two weeks of December practice a bowl game would have allowed for the Blue Devils.

“I did rehab until about the eighth game,” he said. “Coach Cutcliffe came in when I was nearing the end of my rehab and said, ‘I want you out here.’ I had the script and was saying plays to the signal callers. That way, I didn’t lose the verbiage and the familiarity with the playbook. As I traveled, sitting on the sideline, hearing what Q (last year’s starting quarterback Quentin Harris) had to say on the headphones, watching signals, seeing how he took each play, watching his game.”

Holmberg also got to help with throwing.

“I would throw warmups with him,” he said, “then go back in and do strength stuff on my knee.”

Holmberg is battling for the starting job, which would always capture the attention of the head coach. But he has even more of David Cutcliffe’s attention this spring, since the Duke coach will be calling plays on offense this year.

“It’s changed a good amount,” he said of Cutcliffe’s role. “He’s is in every film room with us now. He’s leading those film rooms, calling plays. He hasn’t totally changed the offense. He’s just added a few big wrinkles. He’s trying to speed up everything. More vertical stuff, getting the ball out quick to our playmakers. Any type of run play, not just RPO (Run-pass option) but letting running backs hit the hole hard.”

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap its late season spiral against the team that started it, when NC State travels to Durham. We'll have analysis and updates from courtside all night long. Feel free to share your thoughts

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more

Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

