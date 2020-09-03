How Does Duke Replace Jack Wohlabaugh? Jacob Monk Explains

With fewer than 10 days of fall camp remaining, Duke needs to replace starting center Jack Wohlabaugh, who suffered a torn ACL and will have surgery next week.

While the team officially listed Wohlabaugh as “out indefinitely,” sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Monk had a more pessimistic prognosis.

“Jack had an untimely, season-ending injury,” he said.

Coach David Cutcliffe said last week that last year’s tackles, Monk and Casey Holman, had both worked at multiple positions, including taking snaps at center.

“During the summer, I worked pretty much everywhere,” Monk confirmed. “Right side, left side, center, because I knew that’s what (offensive line) Coach (Greg) Frey told us in spring, in the short time we were here. I was just trying to work each and every spot.”

However, it appears that neither will be given the first shot at stepping in for Wohlabaugh, an Honorable Mention All-ACC player.

Holman will remain at one tackle position, where Monk says he is “looking amazing.” Stanford transfer Devery Hamilton will man the other tackle spot, with Monk saying he “looks great … really great.”

Monk is part of a crowded group fighting for the two guard spots. “At the guard spots, there’s a lot of competition between myself, Rak Chambers, Maurice McIntyre and Robert Kraeling, all battling for starting spots right now. I think it’s making us better.”

At center, Will Taylor, who filled in for Wohlabaugh at the end of last season, will be the next man up.

“Will Taylor will be our starter,” Monk confirmed. “He’s very good. I can really see how much he’s grown since fall camp last year. He’s really embraced the leadership role and being a leader by example.”

Backing Taylor up will be a true freshman who came to Duke as a tackle.

“We moved Graham Barton inside,” Monk said. “He’s looking really good.”