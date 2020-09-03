SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

How Does Duke Replace Jack Wohlabaugh? Jacob Monk Explains

ShawnKrest

With fewer than 10 days of fall camp remaining, Duke needs to replace starting center Jack Wohlabaugh, who suffered a torn ACL and will have surgery next week.

While the team officially listed Wohlabaugh as “out indefinitely,” sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Monk had a more pessimistic prognosis.

“Jack had an untimely, season-ending injury,” he said.

Coach David Cutcliffe said last week that last year’s tackles, Monk and Casey Holman, had both worked at multiple positions, including taking snaps at center.

“During the summer, I worked pretty much everywhere,” Monk confirmed. “Right side, left side, center, because I knew that’s what (offensive line) Coach (Greg) Frey told us in spring, in the short time we were here. I was just trying to work each and every spot.”

However, it appears that neither will be given the first shot at stepping in for Wohlabaugh, an Honorable Mention All-ACC player.

Holman will remain at one tackle position, where Monk says he is “looking amazing.” Stanford transfer Devery Hamilton will man the other tackle spot, with Monk saying he “looks great … really great.”

Monk is part of a crowded group fighting for the two guard spots. “At the guard spots, there’s a lot of competition between myself, Rak Chambers, Maurice McIntyre and Robert Kraeling, all battling for starting spots right now. I think it’s making us better.”

At center, Will Taylor, who filled in for Wohlabaugh at the end of last season, will be the next man up.

“Will Taylor will be our starter,” Monk confirmed. “He’s very good. I can really see how much he’s grown since fall camp last year. He’s really embraced the leadership role and being a leader by example.”

Backing Taylor up will be a true freshman who came to Duke as a tackle.

“We moved Graham Barton inside,” Monk said. “He’s looking really good.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Updates Heights, Weights for Roster

Duke updated its roster for the 2020-21 season, and the biggest gainers are Matthew Hurt (21 pounds), Henry Coleman (19 pounds from November signing day) and Keenan Worthington (14 pounds)

ShawnKrest

How Secure Is a Spot on Duke's Depth Chart?

Coaches like to say that they're in favor of competition, and a player can win a job from a starter through hard work and opportunity. But can they, really? We look at 12 years of Duke depth charts under David Cutcliffe to see how likely it is to crack the two-deep once it's been set.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Finishes Third in Rookie of Year Voting

Zion Williamson finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting, getting one first-place vote, the first former Blue Devil to get a top rookie vote since Mason Plumlee in 2014. RJ Barrett finished eighth in voting.

ShawnKrest

Duke Chosen for 12th in ACC

The ACC media poll has the Duke Blue Devils projected for a 12th place finish in the league this year. Return specialist Damond Philyaw-Johnson was the only Blue Devil named to the preseason All-ACC team

ShawnKrest

Duke Freshman Henry Coleman to Coach K: "We're a Different Group of Guys"

The Duke Blue Devils brought in six freshmen and seven newcomers. That large group could bring a new personality to the team. As freshman Henry Coleman told Coach K, "We're a different group of guys."

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Jack Wohlabaugh to ACL Injury

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and will need surgery next week. The Blue Devils will also be without reserve corner Ken Torain indefinitely after he suffered a shoulder injury requiring surgery.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Henry Coleman: Basketball is a Safe Haven

Henry Coleman is not your typical freshman. The Duke Blue Devil discusses how he uses basketball as a "safe haven," similarities in his game to Justise Winslow and even drops a Henry David Thoreau reference.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram Wins Most Improved Player

Brandon Ingram became the first former Duke player to win the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

ShawnKrest

Duke Learns Kickoff Times, Networks for First Two Games

The ACC finalized the schedule for the first two weeks of the season, so Duke now knows its kickoff times and networks for Notre Dame and Boston College.

ShawnKrest

Duke Blue Devils' Prop Bets for ACC Football Season

What are the odds Chase Brice passes for more yards than Trevor Lawrence? Lines for ACC prop bets are in. Here's where Duke and its star players stand relative to the rest of the league.

ShawnKrest