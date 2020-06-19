Jacoby Jackson Chooses TCU Over Duke

Three-star offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson announced that he would play for the TCU Horned Frogs in college. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder from Arlington, Texas’ Mansfield Summit decided to follow his father, Cedric Jackson, who played running back for TCU during his playing days.

The decision also dealt Duke another setback as the Blue Devils look to add to their offensive line in the class of 2021.

Duke offered Jackson at the end of April.

Jackson is the No. 965 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 92 offensive tackle. In addition to football, he also does throwing events for the Mansfield Summit track & field team.

Jackson picked up close to two dozen scholarship offers during the shutdown due to the pandemic, including Power Five schools Florida State, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Indiana, Washington State, Baylor and Mississippi State. Duke was one of the first schools in the east to offer the big Texan.

Duke currently has a commitment from one offensive lineman—three-star tackle Andrew Jones—in its 2021 class. The position is still a priority for the Blue Devils. Duke has offered at least two dozen tackles in the class, including 10 who are still uncommitted.

William Reed, Almarion Crim, Justin Pickett, Diego Pounds and Tyler Mero are among the best remaining options for Duke to add to its line. Reed is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound three-star from Sammamish, Washington. Crim is 6-foot-3, 285 pounds and a three-star out of Alabama. Pickett is the biggest, at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. He’s a three-star out of Carmel, Indiana. All have at least 20 other offers. Pounds is 6-foot-6, 305-pound three-star out of Raleigh, NC. Mero is a 6-foot-7, 260-pound three-star out of Davenport, Iowa.